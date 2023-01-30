ShoppingAmazonWinterSpace heater

Buy A Space Heater On Sale Before The Arctic Snap Sets In

Space heaters from Pelonis and Dreo are up to 30% off on Amazon.

Space heaters from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Dreo-Thermostat-Overheating-Protection-70%C3%82%C2%B0Oscillating/dp/B0B1JCB1X2?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=63d7f8a4e4b04d4d18e776e4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dreo" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d7f8a4e4b04d4d18e776e4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Dreo-Thermostat-Overheating-Protection-70%C3%82%C2%B0Oscillating/dp/B0B1JCB1X2?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=63d7f8a4e4b04d4d18e776e4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Dreo</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Heater-Electric-Portable-90%C3%82%C2%B0Adjustable-Bedroom/dp/B0BJ8RG2MM?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=63d7f8a4e4b04d4d18e776e4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Aescod" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d7f8a4e4b04d4d18e776e4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Heater-Electric-Portable-90%C3%82%C2%B0Adjustable-Bedroom/dp/B0BJ8RG2MM?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=63d7f8a4e4b04d4d18e776e4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Aescod</a>, and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/PELONIS-PTH15A2BGB-Programmable-Thermostat-Oscillation/dp/B09BJL6VR8?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=63d7f8a4e4b04d4d18e776e4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Pelonis" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d7f8a4e4b04d4d18e776e4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/PELONIS-PTH15A2BGB-Programmable-Thermostat-Oscillation/dp/B09BJL6VR8?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=63d7f8a4e4b04d4d18e776e4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Pelonis</a>
Amazon
Space heaters from Dreo, Aescod, and Pelonis

While some of us are enjoying mild weather today, you may already be shivering at the prediction that a bone-chilling “arctic” cold front is set to descend on parts of the country later this week. From Boston to the midwest, many meteorologists are predicting what USA Today referred to as “ridiculously cold” temperatures to arrive by mid-week.

If the heat in your home is already at max capacity and you can’t bear the thought of putting on another pair of socks, you’re in luck: We spotted a sale on a number of highly-rated space heaters that may help you weather the cold snap without having to pile on every single garment you own, Joey Tribbiani-style.

Ahead, find some of the best space heaters that are currently up to 30% off on Amazon, from trusted brands like Pelonis, Dreo and AEscod.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Amazon
A ceramic heater from a trusted personal cooling brand for 25% off
Pelonis — a longtime trusted name in heating and cooling technology — is currently offering four different models at up to 30% off, and we’ve included two of the most popular models here. Thanks to a ceramic heating element, this tower-shaped heater can reach up to 70 degrees in an astonishing three seconds and fully heat a room up to 160 square feet. There’s a convenient carry handle, a remote control, an oscillation option and three temperature settings. Safety features include overheating protection and a tip-over switch.
$59.99 at Amazon (originally $79.99)
Amazon
A compact option with 1,500 watts of power for 31% off
This compact model comes with a thermostat for easily programming your preferred temperature. The device is designed with an angled vent that promises to increase heat penetration by 20%, and it oscillates for maximum distribution of warmth. At 17 inches high, the small-space-friendly package contains a significant 1,500 watts of heating power.
$44.99 at Amazon (originally $64.99)
Amazon
A no-frills option with just the essential features for 25% off
Reviews love that this small, sturdy space heater boasts only the essential controls for efficient heating. Users can manually adjust the angle for targeting heating, and the machinery is quiet, registering less than 40 decibels. It’s also equipped with an automatic shut-off in the event it overheats.
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
Amazon
An ultra-quiet programmable space heater with an extraordinarily sleek design for 10% off
Probably the most aesthetically pleasing option in the bunch, this stylish space heater from Dreo uses 1,500 watts of power to heat the ceramic element inside, delivering heated air with its signature high-torque motor. It’s equipped with an adaptive mode that will automatically adjust the heat level, or can you choose from one of the pre-programmed settings (low, medium or high). With a noise level of 37 decibels, the model was engineered for library-quality quiet. It’s intended for spaces under 270 square feet.
$67.49 at Amazon (originally $74.99)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A brushed flannel sheet set

These Are The Best Products To Stay Warm At Home

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Adults Can Be Bullies, Too. Here Are The Red Flags To Look Out For.

Wellness

8 Easy Ways To Make Your After-Work Routine As Relaxing As Possible

Style & Beauty

77 Must-See Photos Of Michelle Yeoh’s Impeccable Style Evolution

Parenting

How To Make The Most Of A Well-Child Visit With Your Pediatrician

Food & Drink

The Best (And Worst) Times To Use Frozen Vegetables

Work/Life

What To Know If You’re On Parental Leave And Lose Your Job

Wellness

The 5-Minute Habits That Help Sleep Experts Fall Asleep Faster

Home & Living

This New British Detective Series Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Target Has A Bunch Of Cute Inexpensive Swimsuits Right Now

Shopping

42 Organization Products For Anyone Who Absolutely Despises Clutter

Shopping

This Vogue Editor's Target Collaboration Will Help You Forget It's Winter

Shopping

Avoid Awkward Eye Contact With A Cashier And Order These Products For Slightly Embarrassing Problems Online

Shopping

These Trendy Suede Slippers Only Look Expensive

Shopping

34 Wonderful Products That'll Make You Give A Sigh Of Relief

Shopping

8 Home Goods From Etsy That Could Be From A High-End Design Store

Shopping

Activewear From Target That You Can Afford To Buy In Bulk

Shopping

27 Ways To Speed-Clean Your Entire Home

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

Should Restaurants Just Include Tips In The Cost Of A Meal?

Shopping

These Body Massagers From Amazon Do All The Work For You

Style & Beauty

FYI, You Shouldn't Be Using Retinol The Same Way In The Winter

Shopping

This Valentine’s Day, Skip The Overpriced Lingerie And Donate New Underwear To A Women's Shelter

Shopping

Are Your Dinner Parties Boring? This Colorful Glassware Can Help.

Shopping

A Dermatologist Reveals What To Do If You Over-Exfoliate Your Skin

Relationships

This Couple’s Viral Date Night Idea Could Be A Relationship Game Changer

Relationships

If You're 'Infla-Dating,' Here Are 10 Cheap Dates That Don't Suck

Relationships

The 6 Most Common Things Oldest Siblings Bring Up In Therapy

Food & Drink

He Created A Bar Where People Can Connect... Without Alcohol

Travel

11 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Palm Springs

Shopping

15 Surprisingly Cool Electric Kettles You'll Actually Want To Display

Shopping

64 Products You Better Believe Live Up To Their Wild Number Of 5-Star Reviews

Wellness

9 Quick Ways To Refocus If You're Distracted At Work

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In February

Shopping

Psst: These Midcentury Modern-Style Dining Chairs Are Less Than $100 On Amazon

Parenting

21 Things Parents Swore They'd Never Do (And Totally Did Anyway)

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In February

Wellness

6 Things People Do Differently In Finland, The Happiest Country In The World

Style & Beauty

Are You A Failed Flosser? This Will Convince You To Finally Stick To A Routine.

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst 'Healthy' Drinks At The Grocery Store, Ranked By Nutritionists