Buy A Space Heater On Sale Before The Arctic Snap Sets In

Amazon Space heaters from Dreo, Aescod, and Pelonis

While some of us are enjoying mild weather today, you may already be shivering at the prediction that a bone-chilling “arctic” cold front is set to descend on parts of the country later this week. From Boston to the midwest, many meteorologists are predicting what USA Today referred to as “ridiculously cold” temperatures to arrive by mid-week.

If the heat in your home is already at max capacity and you can’t bear the thought of putting on another pair of socks, you’re in luck: We spotted a sale on a number of highly-rated space heaters that may help you weather the cold snap without having to pile on every single garment you own, Joey Tribbiani-style.

Advertisement

Ahead, find some of the best space heaters that are currently up to 30% off on Amazon, from trusted brands like Pelonis, Dreo and AEscod.