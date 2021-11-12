Well-Reviewed Space Heaters That'll Keep You Warm All Winter Long

As temperatures outside drop, so do those in our homes. We bundle up in our warmest blankets, fuzziest socks and immediately crank up the heat on our thermostats. But if you’re not exactly thrilled at the idea of your electric bill doubling or even tripling, or you live in a building that doesn’t have central heating, then you may want to consider a space heater to add extra warmth.

When used correctly, space heaters add focused heat to whatever room you’re in. And if the heater is small enough, you can even move it from room to room so you can be warm wherever you go (even if it’s the bathroom).

Advertisement

We’ve rounded some well-reviewed space heaters with great features that fit all sorts of situations. Of course, safety is important, and one thing to look for when buying online or in-person is to make sure a heater is labeled with a third party certification mark such as UL or ETL, according to Joel Hawk, the principal engineering manager for the small appliance division at UL. “The standards that are applied to these products are very rigorous compared to some other product standards,” Hawk said.

It’s also a good idea to look for built-in safety features like overheating protection. You may also want to choose one with a tip-over switch that automatically turns it off if it’s knocked over.

Here are a few well-reviewed, ETL-approved space heaters to get you started on a warm winter.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.