Well-Reviewed Space Heaters That'll Keep You Warm All Winter Long

There's a space heater for every situation, from bathrooms to large living spaces and every need in between.

Space heaters are an alternative to central heating. Left to right: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lasko-CT14102-Ceramic-Tower-Heater/dp/B01BXA0AL4?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=618e9942e4b0b1aee924b555,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Lasko&#x27;s CT14102 slim ceramic tower heater" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618e9942e4b0b1aee924b555" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Lasko-CT14102-Ceramic-Tower-Heater/dp/B01BXA0AL4?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=618e9942e4b0b1aee924b555,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Lasko's CT14102 slim ceramic tower heater</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lasko-751320-Ceramic-Heater-Control/dp/B000TTSXNI?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=618e9942e4b0b1aee924b555,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="digital ceramic tower heater" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618e9942e4b0b1aee924b555" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Lasko-751320-Ceramic-Heater-Control/dp/B000TTSXNI?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=618e9942e4b0b1aee924b555,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">digital ceramic tower heater</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lasko-CD08200-Bathroom-Heater-White/dp/B01NAQO4F1?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=618e9942e4b0b1aee924b555,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="and small portable ceramic space heater." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618e9942e4b0b1aee924b555" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Lasko-CD08200-Bathroom-Heater-White/dp/B01NAQO4F1?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=618e9942e4b0b1aee924b555,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">and small portable ceramic space heater.</a>
As temperatures outside drop, so do those in our homes. We bundle up in our warmest blankets, fuzziest socks and immediately crank up the heat on our thermostats. But if you’re not exactly thrilled at the idea of your electric bill doubling or even tripling, or you live in a building that doesn’t have central heating, then you may want to consider a space heater to add extra warmth.

When used correctly, space heaters add focused heat to whatever room you’re in. And if the heater is small enough, you can even move it from room to room so you can be warm wherever you go (even if it’s the bathroom).

We’ve rounded some well-reviewed space heaters with great features that fit all sorts of situations. Of course, safety is important, and one thing to look for when buying online or in-person is to make sure a heater is labeled with a third party certification mark such as UL or ETL, according to Joel Hawk, the principal engineering manager for the small appliance division at UL. “The standards that are applied to these products are very rigorous compared to some other product standards,” Hawk said.

It’s also a good idea to look for built-in safety features like overheating protection. You may also want to choose one with a tip-over switch that automatically turns it off if it’s knocked over.

Here are a few well-reviewed, ETL-approved space heaters to get you started on a warm winter.

1
Best for bathrooms: Lasko small portable ceramic space heater
Amazon
If you've ever stepped out of a hot shower and been greeted by unbearably cold air, it's time to consider a bathroom heater. This heater is less than 8 inches tall but powered by an energy efficient 1500-watt ceramic heating element. Features include an automatic overheat protection and a cool-to-touch exterior. Even though it's specifically designed to be used in the bathroom, you can use it wherever you want.

Get it on Amazon or Walmart for $37.99.
2
Good for bedrooms: Lasko digital ceramic tower heater
Amazon
No more getting up in the middle of night to adjust the heat when you're cold. This oscillating ceramic tower heater comes with a multi-function remote control, a programmable thermostat and a seven-hour timer. It stands 23 inches, making it ideal to place on your bedroom, living room, home office or kitchen floor.

Get it on Amazon for $70.13.
3
When you need a personal space heater: Lasko MyHeat electric space heater
Amazon
Add a splash of color to your home with this tiny purple Lasko personal space heater. It's only 6 inches tall and uses 200 watts of power, so if you don't want to commit to a full sized space heater or are looking to keep your energy bill as low as possible, MyHeat is an option. It has overheat protection, a self-regulating ceramic element and a cool-touch exterior. Simply place it on your desk or night stand to keep you warm.

Get it on Amazon for $23.99.
4
Small but mighty output: Lasko's CT14102 slim ceramic tower heater
Amazon
When you don't have a ton of space for a space heater but you still want to keep your room warm, a slim tower like this one is your best bet. It offers 1,500 watts of strong heating power, oscillation, an automatic overheat protection feature and a self-regulating ceramic element.

Get it on Amazon for $45.99.
5
If you prefer oil-filled heaters: Pelonis oil-filled radiant electric space heater
Home Depot
This 1500-watt oil-filled heater easily heats an entire room, and has an automatic safety shut-off and tip-over function. Get to your desired warmth with its adjustable thermostat, power indicator light and wheels that'll help you move it around your house.

Get it at Home Depot for $49.97.
6
Easiest to transport: Lasko heater with adjustable thermostat
Amazon
A handle makes it so much easier to take your space heater from room to room. This 1500-watt heater warms up to 300 square feet and has three settings: fan only, low and high. It has an oscillation option and an adjustable thermostat that lets you choose how warm you want the room to be.

Get it on Amazon for $38.11.
7
A heater for the whole room: Vornado VH10
Amazon
Ideal for small and medium-sized rooms, this Vornado heater uses forced air to heat a room. Its low setting outputs 750 watts of power, and high outputs 1500 watts. Features include tip-over protection, an automatic safety shut-off and an adjustable thermostat.

Get it on Amazon for $79.99.
