Come on and slam, because the new “Space Jam” trailer is here (watch below.)
The sequel to the 1996 classic stars LeBron James and Bugs Bunny, both as themselves. In this Malcom D. Lee-directed version, it’s James instead of Michael Jordan joining the Looney Tunes on the basketball court. Both King James and his movie son appear to get stuck in a strange virtual realm where the NBA star has to team up with the Tune Squad against their archrivals, the Goon Squad.
Also starring Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, a less-sexified Lola Bunny and no Pepe Le Pew this time, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter