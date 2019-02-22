'Space Jam' Sequel Starring LeBron James Now Has A Release Date

An anticipated sequel to the 1996 Warner Bros. blockbuster “Space Jam” now has a release date for 2021 with LeBron James as its star, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Space Jam 2” is slated to hit theaters on July 16, 2021. SpringHill Entertainment, the production company founded by James and longtime business partner Maverick Carter, confirmed the release date on social media Thursday.

The NBA star and philanthropist is teaming up with “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, who is producing the movie, and Terence Nance, creator of HBO’s “Random Acts of Flyness,” who is directing.

Warner Bros. did not immediately return a request for comment.

SpringHill Entertainment signed a deal with Warner Bros. in 2015. James had been rumored to be in talks to star in a second “Space Jam” for years. The original 1996 live-action/animated movie starred basketball legend Michael Jordan.

During an interview with THR last year, James celebrated his involvement in the movie and Coogler’s work on the culturally important “Black Panther,” which became the highest-grossing superhero film ever in North America.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James said. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers star shared an adorable family photo with his wife, Savannah, and their three children, LeBron Jr., Bryce Maximus and Zhuri.