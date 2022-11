This Fancy British Beauty Boutique Has A Capsule Shop At Walmart

By Terry cream eyeshadow pencil

4.4 out of 5 starsNo need to pull out the eye brushes when using this cream eyeshadow. The convenient pen allows you to swipe on the shade and blend it out with your fingertips. It’s available in 8 highly pigmented colors that also illuminate the eyes.“This is gorgeous! My first choice of colour was out of stock but I was so keen to try this product that I selected another colour, Ombré Blackstar Misty Rock. I'm so glad I did! It's so pretty on and can be used lighter during the day and a bit heavier at night. A true all day long eye colour!” - JackieH