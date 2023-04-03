28 Space-Saving Travel Products That You Wish You Had On Your Last Trip

Popular items from this list include:
• A portable water flosser that’s completely wireless and can go up to 30 days without needing to be recharged.
• A pocket-sized refillable perfume atomizer to create a travel fragrance of your choice.
• A pair of flexible ballet flats that come in a large selection of colors and prints and can be folded up near-flat into luggage.
A set of packing eight cubes
Promising review:
"I absolutely love these. I’ve actually purchased a few different sets in various colors. They help organize the suitcase better and save a ton of space.
It was so much easier to pack and combine outfits into separate bags. I had a bag set up for each day of my vacation and everything I needed was in there.
I was all set. No searching or digging around my suitcases
. Just a little planning before we left and everything went smoothly using these bags." — Owl Lady
A 6-pack of compressive vacuum storage bags
Available in four sizes, as well as other multipacks.
Promising reviews:
"I swear by these bad boys not only for general storage purposes, but also if I know I'm going to be traveling for an extended period of time. As someone who tends to pack for every eventuality (who doesn't like to be prepared?!), I have learned that it's better to travel with them than without — especially since it's more or less a guarantee that my clothes are gonna take up a ~substantial~ amount of room in my suitcase.
And if I can use something that's gonna shrink the size of my bulky hoodies and/or big tees in order for me to create more space, I'm sure as heck gonna do it. Plus, the satisfaction is indeed guaranteed because when you see those chunky layers flatten into a pancake...it's just *chef's kiss*
." — Jasmin Sandal
"I've used these bags before and they are so helpful. Even used the medium one for travel and I have tons of extra suitcase room
. The clothes don't come out wrinkled at all as long as you fold them nicely before placing in the bag
, then the air sucks out keeping them safe and sound and very compact. Arrived on time, would use this seller again." — Susie Kochsmeier
An ingenious 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger
Promising review:
"I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything.
Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" — Sbreddy
An ergonomic travel neck pillow
It weighs less than half a pound and is machine-washable.Promising review:
"I can't stop recommending this pillow to all of my friends! It has let me comfortably sleep on flights that take place on the most uncomfortable airplane seats.
On long flights, I always need to prop up my hand and I rest my head on it. But this method always ends with my arm falling asleep and I end up waking up every 30 minutes. Now this pillow provides that exact same support without needing my arms to prop me up! It's small enough to fit in your bag and doesn't take up much space.
" — Simona Krifman
A pair of flexible ballet flats that fold flat
Available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 33 styles.Promising review:
"I normally cannot wear flats because they give me terrible blisters on the back of my feet. These didn't!
Bought these in nude for a city vacation with a lot of walking, but where sandals aren't necessarily worn, and these were perfect!
They obviously don't have the support of sneakers, but I am so happy to finally have a cheap pair of flats that don't give me blisters. I did break them in with thin socks on around my house before wearing them out and when possible, I wear them with little sock liners. Also — I was able to fold these in half and fit them in a semi-small purse to change into to dance at a wedding!
Score!" — Kate
A 2-in-1 curling iron and hair straightener
Promising review:
"Don't be fooled by the tiny price or size, this little baby is serious. If you are looking for a small travel option rather than lugging your big straightener and giant curling iron around the world, than I think you'll love this.
It performs really well, turning my frizzy wavy hair into a smooth and sleek style. The curling iron option also creates shiny, silky lasting curls! It's easy to transition between both.
I also like the grippy handle and the fact that the curling iron clip is a different color than the straightening bars because that helps me see how I should be maneuvering it around. The voltage goes up to 240m, so you are good using it internationally without a converter (but you will need an adapter
just to fit it into various foreign outlets). At this price, definitely give it a try and flaunt your tresses abroad." — Christine
A collapsible hair diffuser attachment
The Curly Co.
is a small biz that was founded by Pavaune Pearson in 2015 with the goal of creating products that make caring for curly hair easier.Promising review:
"So glad I bought this collapsible diffuser! It flattens out well and easily slides into tiny spaces in my suitcase, it's sturdy enough that it doesn't collapse while being used, and it fits snugly around oval and round-shaped hairdryer ends.
It's my new go-to for on the road and quickly gives my wavy hair great results! No more shoving a giant hairdryer plus its hard plastic diffuser into an overpacked suitcase. No more having to leave stuff home or bring an extra bag
(less cha-ching for airline fees). It's my new best travel buddy. Highly recommend!" — Amazon customer
A portable water flosser
It comes with four flossing tips and has three cleaning modes, along with an included travel pouch.Promising reviews:
"This is the water flosser I have been waiting for! I travel weekly for work all over the country and not only does it work well, it’s super compact. No more bulky ones taking up a lot of space in my suitcase.
Bravo to whoever designed it!" — V. Oswald
"I enjoy traveling, but always hated the amount of space and weight used to carry other flossers, especially when travel restrictions limited me to a small bag and only 33 pounds total for all. This device is PERFECT! So compact, and even the nozzle slides into it so it won’t get lost. There’s a small bag to hold everything (they provide other nozzles).
I tested it out, and the pressure is fine. Love that I can charge it using a USB port!
Looking forward to my next trip!" — B. Murray
A 4-pack of gentle 2-in-1 flossing toothbrushes
Mouthwatchers
is a small biz founded by Ronald Plotka, DDS. Their toothbrushes are made with silver-infused bristles to eliminate 99% of bacteria, and the dual-layered design helps the brush reach those deep areas where 95% of cavities form. Promising review:
"Let me preface this by saying, I hate flossing! I could never get through my entire mouth without setting off my gag reflex at least twice, and even then it never got fully cleaned. My gums are also extremely sensitive and bleed easily. To combat this, I have tried every toothbrush imaginable to get me a good clean with minimal bleeding; regular ones, electric, three-sided, 10,000 bristles — nearly everything besides a robot that will brush my teeth for me. I found these on BuzzFeed and immediately ordered them. I am so impressed with the way they clean, my teeth and gums feel so damn clean and my gums aren’t even swollen, or bleeding. It’s like being fresh from the dentist!
These are certainly a toothbrush that I will purchase again and again!" — Katelyn
A foldable and floppy sun hat
Available in four colors.
Promising review:
"I bought this hat for a recent trip to the Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, and Zion National Parks. It was extremely hot and sunny most of the trip, and this hat was a lifesaver while hiking in areas with little shade. It didn't stain from sweat, kept sun out of my eyes, and prevented my face from sunburning, and didn't soak through when a sudden downpour hit at the Grand Canyon
. I folded it down flat to store in my suitcase and it popped right back up without wrinkles or creases. Very pleased." — M. Ullman
A collapsible water bottle
This water bottle is lead-, latex-, and BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and can be used for hot or cold drinks. Available in eight colors.Promising review:
"Well this is the coolest thing ever! I travel quite a bit, and I usually don't take a bottle with me because they are big and bulky and I usually lose them! This collapsible water bottle is a perfect traveling accessory. It stays collapsed until after security, and then I fill it up for the trip. It's a good size and fits in my side compartment in my travel backpack, and the cap screws in securely so I don't have to worry about it opening accidentally and spilling all over the place
. I follow the instructions on how to clean it and it works just fine." — M. Lyons
A collapsible travel cup
It even comes with a straw, can hold both hot and cold liquids, and is dishwasher- and microwave-safe. It's available in four sizes and 24 colors.Stojo
is a small biz aiming to eliminate single-use plastics with their portable and reusable products. Promising review:
"I take my lunch to work and during mid day I like to use the Keurig to brew a cup of coffee. The 12-ounce Stojo cup I purchased is very practical. It is thick and durable. The plastic collar enables you to hold the cup without squeezing it or burning your hands on the hot walls of the cup.
It seals well so you don't have to worry about leaking your drink on your shirt. It even has some reasonable thermal properties. There is enough volume in the cup to allow for the 12-ounce brew plus ample creamer. It's not a stainless vacuum cup, but it does hold its temperature better than your typical gas station or coffee shop cup. Plus you have the advantage of being able to reheat your drink in the microwave which you can't do with a stainless cup.
Washes easily too. If you want a 12-ounce cup that keeps your drink hot or cold for a long time, this isn't the cup for you. But if you need something practical that will keep your coffee warm for 30–45 minutes, can be reheated in a microwave, and collapses to the dimensions of a tall hockey puck,this is a good purchase.
You'll have it for years." — ViciousCycle
A pack of nine Tide sink packets
Promising reviews
: "Great product. Used it to wash some clothes while traveling for a week and half. Did a great job and allowed me to pack less.
Will be purchasing again for a two-week trip coming up." — April M.
"Some in our party were forced to check their carry-on bags due to lack of space on the plane. Our connecting flight then got canceled and we ended up on a different plane…some of the bags didn’t make it and these Tide sink packs SAVED US! We were able to keep a rotation of things clean while we waited for our bags. I was ASTONISHED at how much sweat and grime came out of my clothes after a long, hot day of travel! Won’t travel without them ever again
." — Kristin St. Martin
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
Four pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizers
Promising reviews:
"That's me pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about a year. As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up.
This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point." — Elizabeth Lilly
"I bought these due to traveling a lot for work and needing to cut down on the size of things in my carry-on bag for flying. I can bring four different perfumes now instead of one big one.
They’re super easy to fill, haven’t leaked so far but I keep them in a sandwich baggie while traveling just in case. I would 100% buy them again." —Emily
A waterproof and hangable toiletry bag
Available in two sizes and nine styles.
Promising review:
"I waited too long to review this amazing bag. It's incredibly well made for the price, holds so many items, but somehow feels like it fits just fine in your suitcase without being too bulky
. It's really nice to hang
once you get to your destination, especially if the bathroom space is tight
like in city hotels, or if you have numerous people using one bathroom, you can leave it hanging without being in the way. Anyway, buy now!" — Sarah B
Two pop-up brushes with built-in mirrors
Promising reviews:
"Got these for our trip to Disney to keep my hair manageable between rides. These little brushes are awesome. I keep one in my purse now." — Courtney
"Love it! The brush is soft, yet combs through my thick hair well.
It fits well in small places like your front pants pocket or a small zippered pouch of a purse, because it folds flat. Fits in the palm of your hand!" — Smart Shopper
A blanket that folds up small enough to fit in your pocket
Matador
is a small biz specializing in durable, innovative products with the intention of making travel easier. Available in three colors, as well as a mini size.Promising review:
"I have this blanket and it really, truly fits in your pocket! When folded completely out, it fits two people lying down and would probably fit up to four people sitting.
It's super thin without being flimsy, and any water, dirt, or sand just rolls right off of it. I did get some sunscreen on my blanket the last time I used it, but I threw it in the washing machine when I got home and hung it to dry and it was as good as new. I took this to the beach this summer, and the stakes in the corner and the sand pockets were super helpful at keeping it from flying away in the wind. It also has a very subtle stitched guide on the blanket that you follow to fold it back up to pocket-size
. This blanket is so great and is a must for spontaneous hiking trips, beach days, or even a date in the park." — Ciera Velarde
A 4-in-1 makeup pen
Available in three shades.
Promising reviews:
"I didn't realize I'd ever use a makeup product in my 20s that had the ability to transport me back to something I used in sixth grade, but here we are; and here I am using a multitool pen...for my face. I gotta say, I love the concept of the Pen Pal from Alleyoop
! After using all of the functions (eyeliner, highlighter, lip liner, eyebrow pencil) and as someone who LOVES makeup but was applying as little as humanly possible during lockdown, I think it’s a great tool for anyone looking to streamline their routine. It's ideal to use for touchups come the end of the workday, or a subtle, minimalist way to apply makeup in the a.m.
The brow pencil is particularly soft and pigmented, and filled in my eyebrows quickly. I just adore the ease of application of each product, and appreciate the universal, does-it-all-for-you concept. Plus, it saves me so much room in my already overflowing makeup bag!
" — Jasmin Sandal
"I love it! Great for when I have to go out and don't have a lot of room in my purse. I hate having to drag around a huge makeup bag in my purse that takes up 90% of its space!
And I love the mauve shades!" — Jessica Spano
A brightening moisturizer and SPF 30 sunscreen duo,
At just two ounces, it's TSA-approved, in case you're flying!Bolden
is a Black woman–owned small biz making skincare products that are never tested on animals. Promising reviews:
"I love this moisturizer. Being a dark-skinned African American, I find that often times sunscreen leaves a residue. This is the first sunscreen I've ever used that doesn't leave any weird discoloration, feels great on my skin, and it aids in reducing hyperpigmentation
. I even have sensitive skin and haven't had any breakouts while using Bolden's sunscreen. A pump and a half is all I need for my face and neck. I highly recommend it and will be buying more for my family." — Missy D
"I am quite white. I have pores the size of small craters. I struggle constantly with an oily face. I also have allergies to many chemicals used in sunscreen, so certain brands will give me a rash. This is the only sunscreen I've found doesn't cause a reaction, doesn't feel oily, doesn't clog my pores, and protects me from the sun for hours.
My mum has incredibly dry skin. She is constantly moisturizing and applying lotions and serums and whatnot. She also uses this sunscreen and says it moisturizes her face wonderfully and protects it from the sun. I can't speak for everyone, but this has proven to be the perfect sunscreen for us." — Jubilee Fazio
A collapsible stroller that folds up to fit in most overhead compartments
It's designed to hold kids who weigh up to 55 pounds. Promising review:
"Best stroller ever! WE LOVE THIS STROLLER! My husband originally purchased it because I was afraid to take our big stroller on the plane to gate check. I was traveling alone, so ease of use and portability was really important. I was amazed at how convenient it was to collapse and slide under my seat on the plane and it maneuvered well through the airport and throughout our trip.
I received multiple compliments and a few moms even asked me where to buy one. Since then, we have been on a few more flights and many excursions and are still in love with this purchase!" — Amazon customer
A highly rated fold-up booster seat
It's designed for children aged six months to 3 years old, and can hold up to 30 pounds. Convenient features include a machine washable cover, dishwasher-safe swivel tray, and removable "duck feet" to keep it from sinking into surfaces like grass.Promising reviews:
"We got this seat for traveling to visit family and it worked great. It fit on all the chairs, and the extra feet attachments were perfect for making it so it wouldn't dig into the seat cushion while strapped down by spreading out the force. It's easy to clean and compact enough that we were able to store it in the car seat while traveling by air, so it did not take up any extra luggage space
. At home, we also use it as a chair for our child, who loves to sit in it because it's the perfect height to sit on when it's on the floor." — Sachleen Sandhu
"I use this every time we go out to eat or to a friend's house. I love how easy it is to set up and take down.
If it gets dirty, which it does with a messy 9-month-old, it’s easy to wipe off or take off completely and throw in the wash for the harder messes.
" — Courtney Embry
A collapsible BarkBowl for pets
Promising review:
"Love it!! I have a big boy who needs a big bowl to drink out of, but we hate carrying one around when hiking. We just clip this onto our backpack and go! Great space-saver
." — Madison Baker
A reversible dress
One side has a shirred top (as seen in the first photo), while the other side has a crisscross top (shown in the second photo). Available in women's sizes XS–XL and 12 stylesPromising review:
"Drop everything and buy this. I had fairly low expectations, but this dress had good reviews. I ordered it in black to be safe and let me just say, I will be ordering every color. It’s gorgeous! I love the versatility and the pockets. The material is breathable and flows beautifully. Feels expensive,perfect for spring/summer.
I’m so excited to wear it and will be buying again!" — Amazon customer
A TSA-friendly toiletries set and case
It comes with four small bottles, three small tubs, two toothbrush covers, labels, and a travel bag. Promising reviews:
"This set is perfect for traveling. Was looking for a set to use for work (flight attendant). I use the bottles for lotion, body wash, hair oil, and shampoo. None of them have leaked yet, and I love that it comes with a bag just in case.
The only negative is that sometimes you need to unscrew the cap to puff the bottles back out after you squeeze them, but doesn’t really bother me. It’s a quick fix. Easy to fill/refill." — Kandice222
"I cruise a lot and space is a commodity there isn't much of on a cruise ship. This little pack came in handy because of that.
This is perfect for carrying shampoo/conditioner/body wash/lotion along with you anywhere. The little bag is handy as well." — Jennifer Lynne
A reusable makeup erasing cloth
It's got two sides — one that can wipe off all your makeup with water and a light scrubbing, and another that exfoliates your skin. And each one lasts for up to five years!Promising review:
"This did exactly what it claims to do. I use some warm water on a little part and my whole makeup comes off, even mascara! I used to always buy makeup wipes and this has saved me so much money. I just throw it in with the laundry and it’s perfect. I’ve been using it for over six months now and it hasn’t failed me at all, it’s worth the money!!" — Sharmin Rahman
A pair of reusable waterproof shoe covers
Available in unisex sizes S–4XL and five styles.Promising review:
"Truly amazing for a rainy day at Disneyland! I got asked about them by at least 100 people that day, when everyone’s shoes were wet and uncomfortable and mine were super dry!!
Highly recommend them. Very easy to use, and also the bottoms were non-slippery!
Must-have for a rainy activity day!" —JuhiAnother promising review:
"Exactly as described. The size was exactly right for my shoe size. Perfect for a trip, as they take up very little space in a suitcase
and work quite well to keep the rain out and puddles away from shoes." — Caroljean
A fan, flashlight, and USB charging port
It's rechargeable (no batteries!) and can be folded and propped up on a desk or other flat surface. Lots of reviewers said it's great to hand on hand if you're experiencing hot flashes.Promising review:
"Impulse bought this for a 90-degree day at Disneyland and now my kids cannot live without it. It lasted all day on one charge, even with the kids playing with it for hours
. Also brought it camping and the flashlight was great for them. Bringing it on every trip from now on." — Michelle
A "Carry-On Closet" suitcase
The lining of this suitcase is made with plastic from coastal communities that otherwise could have ended up in the ocean! The smaller size is accepted as a carry-on by all international airlines, including European budget ones, while the larger one meets all US airline standards. It's available in two sizes and six colors.Promising review:
"Great design that allows me to organize everything I need in much less space than I ever expected
. Take your time to select and pack your things thoughtfully and you’ll be pleasantly surprised at how much you can get into this carry-on.
I have several pieces of luggage in multiple sizes and I’m giving them away because this is all I need. The size and versatility make it the perfect carry-on." — Michelle C.