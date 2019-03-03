SpaceX's Crew Dragon Successfully Docks At International Space Station

In a historic moment of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, the company’s Crew Dragon craft successfully docked at the International Space Station on Sunday.

The unmanned capsule arrived right on schedule just before 6 a.m. (ET) on Sunday, following its early morning launch on Saturday from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

NASA broke the news in a tweeted video of the docking, which elicited roaring cheers from those watching.

A member of SpaceX’s mission control center called it “unbelievable news.”

The first @Commercial_Crew mission arrived at the space station today when the @SpaceX #CrewDragon completed soft capture on the Harmony module at 5:51am ET. #LaunchAmerica https://t.co/Bgcgac0O50 pic.twitter.com/KfNFpHxpGx — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) March 3, 2019

SpaceX Crew Dragon has docked with International @Space_Station pic.twitter.com/CccsItLLvJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2019

Crew Dragon is intended to transport astronauts eventually, but for this month’s mission it carried a data-collecting test dummy named Ripley, which will monitor how traveling in the craft may affect humans. It is also bringing 400 pounds equipment and supplies to the station.

The craft will spend five days at the station, leaving on Friday, according to a NASA blog post.

The launch received praise from the White House, as both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence took to Twitter to applaud the achievement:

We’ve got NASA “rocking” again. Great activity and success. Congrats to SPACEX and all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2019

Under @POTUS’ leadership, we are leading in space again. Congrats to @NASA & @SpaceX for today’s successful launch of the #CrewDragon spacecraft — taking us one step closer to launching American astronauts to space from American soil on American-made rockets. #LaunchAmerica https://t.co/joVxcadLtb — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 2, 2019

In a statement Saturday, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine congratulated SpaceX and NASA “for this major milestone in our nation’s history.”