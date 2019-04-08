It’s never a bad time to give your home a little refresh. Whether that means grabbing some new finds to liven up your look or doing a really solid deep clean, there is one item that will make your spring cleaning a smashing success: vacuum-seal space-saving bags.

Speaking from experience, these plastic bags are game-changing, especially if you have limited closet space and live in a place where you enjoy the weather of all four seasons.

Today, April 8, Amazon has 10-packs of Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags — medium, large and jumbo — all on sale for under $25. Our own reviews are raving, but with more than 2,100 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, Amazon shoppers are as obsessed as we are.

If you’re someone who swaps out their clothing or bedding with the seasons, or you just like to keep your closets super tidy, these storage bags will save you a tremendous amount of space. As a bonus, you can use them when traveling to maximize every nook and cranny of your suitcase. The 10-pack on sale includes a free travel pump to make the return trip a breeze.

Using the bags is simple. Fill with soft and squishable items to the max line marked on the bag. Close the bag with the zip seal, then use your vacuum hose in the the airtight valve to squeeze out every last bit of air. If you don’t have a vacuum that functions in this way, the free hand pump will work just fine.

You can get these Spacesaver bags while they’re on sale Monday only, but honestly, they’re worth buying even when they’re not on sale.

