'Star Wars' Fans Noticed An Adorable Addition To The New Space Station Crew

This is the way... to the International Space Station.
Eagle-eyed “Star Wars” fans spotted an adorable addition to the crew launched into space on Sunday: The Child, better known as Baby Yoda.
A plush toy of the beloved character from the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” was used to let the four astronauts aboard know they’ve reached zero gravity:
Watch the flight video closely and you’ll see Baby Yoda make a few cameos, floating among the crew:
SpaceX has a bit of a history of using adorable zero-g indicators, such as a plush anthropomorphic Earth last year and a stuffed dinosaur during the company’s first crewed launch this year.
The Crew Dragon capsule is set to dock with the ISS on Monday.
