SCIENCE

'Star Wars' Fans Noticed An Adorable Addition To The New Space Station Crew

It's as if millions of voices suddenly cried out "awwww!"

This is the way... to the International Space Station.

Eagle-eyed “Star Wars” fans spotted an adorable addition to the crew launched into space on Sunday: The Child, better known as Baby Yoda. 

A plush toy of the beloved character from the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” was used to let the four astronauts aboard know they’ve reached zero gravity:

Watch the flight video closely and you’ll see Baby Yoda make a few cameos, floating among the crew:  

SpaceX has a bit of a history of using adorable zero-g indicators, such as a plush anthropomorphic Earth last year and a stuffed dinosaur during the company’s first crewed launch this year. 

The Crew Dragon capsule is set to dock with the ISS on Monday.

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

International Space Station Spaceflight Star Wars The Child Star Wars