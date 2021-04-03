SpaceX Rocket Debris Crashes On Farm, Leaving 4-Inch Dent In The Ground

The farmer, who authorities said didn’t want to be identified, suspected the debris may have come from the rocket and left a message with the sheriff’s office over the weekend, Foreman said. Deputies responded Monday and contacted SpaceX officials. SpaceX confirmed it was part of the rocket and has since retrieved it, Foreman said.

The Falcon 9 is a reusable two-stage rocket designed by SpaceX to transport people and payloads into the Earth’s orbit and beyond, according to the SpaceX website. It says there have been 111 launches and 71 landings.