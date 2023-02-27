What's Hot

U.S. NewsspacexKennedy Space Center

Last-Minute Problem Keeps SpaceX Rocket, Astronauts Grounded

The countdown was halted with just two minutes remaining until liftoff from Kennedy Space Center.
Marcia Dunn
Fuel vents from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as she sits on Launch Complex 39-A on Feb. 27, 2023, after the launch was scrubbed at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Fuel vents from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as she sits on Launch Complex 39-A on Feb. 27, 2023, after the launch was scrubbed at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Chris O'Meara via Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Last-minute technical trouble forced SpaceX to call off Monday’s attempt to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.

The countdown was halted with just two minutes remaining until liftoff from Kennedy Space Center. With just a split second to blast off, there was no time to deal with the problem, which involved the engine ignition system.

SpaceX did not immediately say when it would try again. The next attempt could come as early as Tuesday, although poor weather was forecast up the East Coast in the emergency recovery area.

Strapped into the capsule atop the Falcon rocket were two NASA astronauts, one Russian cosmonaut and one astronaut from the United Arab Emirates. They had to wait until all the fuel was drained from the rocket — an hourlong process — before getting out.

“We’ll be sitting here waiting,” commander Stephen Bowen assured everyone. “We’re all feeling good.”

Bowen and his crew — including the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates assigned to a monthslong mission, Sultan al-Neyadi — will replace four space station residents who have been up there since October.

Officials said the problem involved ground equipment used for loading the engine ignition fluid. The launch team could not be sure there was a full load. A SpaceX engineer likened this critical system to spark plugs for a car.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

