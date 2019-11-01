ENVIRONMENT

Spain's Green New Deal-Backing Government Steps In To Host Climate Summit

The European country offered to host the U.N. conference in Madrid after Chile abruptly pulled out amid fiery protests this week.

Spain will host next month’s global climate summit after Chile withdrew this week amid growing protests against inequality and austerity. 

The 25th Conference of the Parties, the United Nations’ annual gathering to hammer out plans to cut planet-heating emissions, will take place in Madrid from Dec. 2-13, Michał Kurtyka, the official who oversaw last year’s summit in Poland, announced on Friday morning. 

This story is developing...

