What's Hot

This Affordable Retailer Has A Bunch Of Cult-Favorite Eyebrow Products

These Are The Highest-Rated Walking Shoes At Target

Public's Pledge Of Allegiance To King Charles Dropped From Coronation Service

Let’s Not Play The Blame Game, Say Lawmakers Blamed For Bank Failures

'Day Of Destiny': King Charles' Coronation Dominates Newspaper Front Pages

1 Dead Among 5 Shooting Victims At Mississippi Restaurant

Man Gets 14 Years In 1/6 Case, Longest Sentence Imposed Yet

Berkeley Professor Apologizes For False Indigenous Identity

Jill Biden Brought An Unexpected Guest To King Charles' Coronation

Here Is The Exact Moment King Charles Is Crowned

Prince Louis Steals The Show At King Charles' Coronation

Kate Middleton Shines In Dazzling Headpiece At King Charles’ Coronation

World NewsSpaincoronationKing Charles III

Queen Letizia Of Spain's Hat Becomes A Coronation Meme

The Spanish queen's headwear drew plenty of comparisons on Twitter.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Move over Sarah Ferguson, there’s a new royal hat meme-inspirer in town.

Spain’s Queen Letizia showed up to King Charles III’s coronation in London on Saturday wearing a headpiece that soon went viral on social media.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain arrive ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey.
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain arrive ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey.
Jacob King - PA Images via Getty Images

Wags on Twitter joked the wide-brimmed piece looked like a lampshade, among other household items.

One commenter cracked the former journalist had put a satellite dish on, but upside down:

Another referred specifically to an IKEA lampshade:

Others used images to illustrate their thoughts:

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community