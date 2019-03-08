WOMEN

Thousands Strike In Spain To Demand Equal Pay, End To Gender Discrimination

Over 500 street demonstrations around the country marked International Women's Day.
By Antonia Blumberg

Thousands of workers in Spain are participating in a “feminist strike” on Friday, demanding an end to gender-based violence, discrimination and wage inequity.

The strike falls on March 8, observed around the world as International Women’s Day, and follows the huge success of a similar walkout last year, joined by over 5 million workers.

Several groups, including the March 8 Commission ― a network of feminist groups ― and two main labor unions, helped organize and promote the strike, along with some 500 street demonstrations around the country.

The March 8 Commission drafted a 29-page document ahead of the strike, describing an ultimate goal of “subverting the world order and the pervading hetero-patriarchal, racist and neoliberal rhetoric,” according to El Pais.

The group also called for an end to the perpetuation of “stereotypes about toxic-romantic love,” and suggested that judges, police officers and social workers be required to receive “feminist training.”

Scroll down to see photos of the demonstrations across Spain.

  • Demonstrations in the streets of Santander, Spain, kicked off in the morning on Friday.
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • A demonstrator joins a protest in Madrid.
    Carlos Pina/HuffPost Spain
  • Women participate in a morning demonstration in Santander, Spain. (Photo by Joaquin Gomez Sastre/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • A woman dressed as a witch joins a bicycle demonstration through the streets of Madrid.
    SOPA Images via Getty Images
  • Women march as they shout slogans during the International Women's Day in Barcelona, Spain.
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  A member of the human rights organization Madres de Plaza de Mayo attends a demonstration marking International Women's Day in Madrid.
    GABRIEL BOUYS via Getty Images
  • Women wore purple for a demonstration in Madrid.
    Carlos Pina/HuffPost Spain
  • A protester is seen making a feminist sign with her hands during the strike.&nbsp;
    SOPA Images via Getty Images
  • Women attend a demonstration marking International Women's Day in Barcelona.
    LLUIS GENE via Getty Images
  • Demonstrators in Madrid carried purple balloons.
    Carlos Pina/HuffPost Spain
  • Women are seen banging pans during the strike.
    SOPA Images via Getty Images
  • People gather at Plaza del Castillo square during the International Women's Day in Pamplona, in northern Spain.
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A woman holds a banner reading, ''Raise your fist, girl.''
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
