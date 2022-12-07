What's Hot

World News
Spain

155 Hurt After Trains Collide Near Barcelona, Spain

The collision occurred on a train line in Montcada i Reixac.
AP

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Two trains collided near Barcelona early Wednesday, injuring 155 people but none seriously, Spanish officials said.

Emergency services for Catalonia said that although three people were taken to medical centers none of the passengers was considered seriously hurt.

No further details on the nature of the injuries were given by officials.

Officials say that the collision occurred on a train line in Montcada i Reixac, a town just north of Barcelona.

Firefighters said that no passengers were trapped.

Ester Capella, the Catalan government’s representative in Madrid, told Spanish National Radio that officials were studying the incident.

