What's Hot

White House Issues Veto Threat For Border Bill As Pandemic Deportation Tool Expires

Texas Mall Shooting Victims Include Young Child And His Parents

Fitness Experts Say These 5 Items Are Essential For Your Home Gym

35 Funny Tweets From Parents That Sum Up Flying With Your Kids

Haiti, Sudan And Our Selective Sympathy Over Black And Brown Atrocities

The 1 Crucial Step You May Be Forgetting When Recycling Water Bottles

23 U.S. Destinations Travel Experts Return To Again And Again

Experts Recommend The Best Online Resources For Affordable, Good-Looking Outdoor Furniture

43 Dresses That’ll Let Your Legs Breathe After A Long Winter Of Tights And Pants

34 Skincare Products With Impressive Results

These Elegant Flower Arrangements Will Impress The Pickiest Of Mothers

'We Know There's A Perception Of Asian Dessert Flavors As Weird And Strange'

World NewsSpain

Women’s Running Race Accused Of Sexism Over Prize

Organizers of the Carrera de la Mujer in Madrid, Spain, said it hadn’t considered the prize would have sexist implications.
AP

MADRID (AP) — The organizers of a women’s running race in Spain apologized on Monday after the winner was offered a food processor to take home, sparking accusations of sexism.

The seven-kilometer (more than four-mile) Carrera de la Mujer (Women’s Race) issued a statement on Twitter saying it hadn’t considered the kitchen appliance — donated by a sponsor — would have sexist implications.

“We apologize but we consider this a product with no sexist character and ideal for any athlete who wants to improve their nutritional habits,” the statement said. “We regret if any woman felt offended.”

The organizers promised to “take measures” to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Serbian twin sisters Ivana Zagorac and Sladjana Zagorac placed first and second in the Madrid Women's Race 2023.
Serbian twin sisters Ivana Zagorac and Sladjana Zagorac placed first and second in the Madrid Women's Race 2023.
Europa Press News via Getty Images

Serb national Ivana Zagorac won the race in 24 minutes, 7 seconds on Sunday, in an amateur event in which 32,000 women participated. The Madrid race coincided with Spain’s Mother’s Day, and supports domestic violence and cancer survivors. It is held in other cities across Spain.

The food processor controversy went largely unnoticed until Ángela Rodríguez Pam, Spain’s secretary of state for equality, tweeted that the winner had received a food processor and others were given 0% fat products.

“If you win: housewife and if not at least you’ll lose weight,” Rodríguez Pam tweeted ironically.

The race has previously featured T-shirts with the slogan: “Today, the girls win!”

Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community