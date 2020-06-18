Singer Pablo Alborán Comes Out As Gay, Vows To Be '100% True To Myself'

NurPhoto via Getty Images One of Spain’s most successful pop acts, Pablo Alborán is known to audiences for his soaring ballads.

Singer-songwriter Pablo Alborán opened up about his sexuality for the first time this week, telling fans that he is gay.

The 31-year-old Spaniard on Wednesday posted a subtitled video in which he vowed to be “100% true to myself” moving forward.

“Today I want my voice to be louder and for it have more value and weight,” Alborán said. “I am here to tell you I am homosexual, and it is OK. Life goes on, everything will remain the same, but I am going to be a little happier than I already am.”

He continued, “Since I have been lucky enough to [have] been raised at a home where I had the freedom to be who I wanted to be, to do what I wanted to do, I have felt supported to fight for my dreams. Unfortunately, there are so many people that did not have the same experience I did. That is precisely why today, with no fear, I hope I can make somebody’s journey easier with this message.”

“But above all that, I do this for me,” he added.

As of Thursday afternoon, the video had racked up more than seven million views and received praises from fellow singer Ricky Martin, actor Christian Chávez and GLAAD’s head of talent Anthony Ramos, among others.

One of Spain’s most successful pop acts, Alborán is known to audiences for his soaring ballads. In April, he released “Cuando Estés Aquí,” a track he wrote and recorded in self-isolation, as a benefit for coronavirus relief. Two of his albums, 2014’s “Terral” and 2017’s “Prometo,” have received Grammy nominations for Best Latin Pop Album.

“Many will say that I am a romantic singer, and others will like what I sing without thinking about whether I choose romantic, pop, fast or slow music,” he told Billboard last year. “But I do what I was born to do, and I will always try to generate emotions. Hopefully that will be what typecasts me: the emotion. I don’t care about the rest.”

Alborán didn’t specify whether or not he intended his coming out to coincide with Pride Month in June. Still, the past few weeks have seen a number of stars, including Justice Smith and Lili Reinhart, publicly identify as LGBTQ in interviews or on social media.