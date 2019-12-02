FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

HuffPost The Spanx leggings everyone is obsessed with are still in stock one place.

We dubbed them one of the best Black Friday 2019 buys from Nordstrom before they sold out in near record time. Now, the infamous Spanx faux leather leggings are on sale for Cyber Monday, but not from a retailer you’d expect.

The leggings Nordstrom shoppers can’t get enough of are still in stock and on sale at Zappos for 20% off. That means you can snag these coveted shaping leggings for just $78 (they’re normally $98) with free two-day shipping.

In fact, that’s arguably a better deal than was being offered at Nordstrom before they sold out. Shipping at Nordstrom is free, but the brand says “most” items will arrive on your doorstep 3 to 6 business days after ordering. Zappos also provides free shipping, but with guaranteed delivery in 3 to 5 days.

These flattering leggings are made with a “power waistband” so they’re smoothing in the front, and lifting in the back. They also ditch the usual center seam design so no more running the risk of mid-day camel toe.

Reviewers love how easy the leggings are to either dress up or down. Pair them with knee-high boots and a velvet sweater for a polished look, or throw on a pair of sneakers and an oversized wool coat for an effortless streetstyle look.

We’ve also seen these leggings at retailers like Anthropologie and Macy’s, but they aren’t on sale.

The standard Spanx Faux Leather Leggings come in sizes S to XL, but we’ve also spotted the Plus Size Spanx Faux Leather Leggings on sale at Zappos for $81. They come in sizes 1X to 3X. Both styles ship free at Zappos.

Most reviewers say they run slightly small, so it’s advised to size up to find your perfect fit — though we recommend deferring to Spanx’s size chart before you make a purchase.

