Leather-like ankle skinny pant

Available in XS-3X with petite and tall sizing as well, these pants are a great alternative for those who want a slightly looser fit than what you get with Spanx's faux leather leggings. They're structured enough to wear to work or for a night out on the town, but as comfortable as Spanx's classic leggings.



"These leather-like ankle skinny pants are my go-tos whenever I have to look presentable lately. Not only are they extremely versatile, but they are SO comfortable. I can sit in them for hours and not feel constricted. (I love other Spanx leggings but sometimes there's too much compression. If you know, you know.) These allow you to breathe and move while still providing support. They also come in various lengths -- tall readers, run and buy these ASAP -- and a decent size selection. Pro tip: Size down a size for the best fit." — Lindsay Holmes, Senior Wellness and Travel Editor