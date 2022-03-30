Shopping

Must-Have Spanx Pants Our Editors Swear By

Spanx is not just for shapewear! The brand offers chic wide-leg pants, booty-boosting leggings and more pants our editors can't get enough of.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Spanx <a href="https://spanx.sjv.io/c/2706071/975074/12885?subId1=musthavespanx-lourdesuribe-032922-6241e7efe4b0587dee5f25d2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fspanx.com%2Fcollections%2Fpants%2Fproducts%2Fstretch-twill-cropped-wide-leg-pant%3Fvariant%3D39773516103891" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="stretch twill cropped wide-leg pants" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6241e7efe4b0587dee5f25d2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://spanx.sjv.io/c/2706071/975074/12885?subId1=musthavespanx-lourdesuribe-032922-6241e7efe4b0587dee5f25d2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fspanx.com%2Fcollections%2Fpants%2Fproducts%2Fstretch-twill-cropped-wide-leg-pant%3Fvariant%3D39773516103891" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">stretch twill cropped wide-leg pants</a> and Spanx <a href="https://spanx.sjv.io/c/2706071/975074/12885?subId1=musthavespanx-lourdesuribe-032922-6241e7efe4b0587dee5f25d2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fspanx.com%2Fproducts%2Fleather-like-ankle-skinny-pant" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="faux leather skinny pant." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6241e7efe4b0587dee5f25d2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://spanx.sjv.io/c/2706071/975074/12885?subId1=musthavespanx-lourdesuribe-032922-6241e7efe4b0587dee5f25d2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fspanx.com%2Fproducts%2Fleather-like-ankle-skinny-pant" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">faux leather skinny pant.</a>
Spanx
Spanx stretch twill cropped wide-leg pants and Spanx faux leather skinny pant.

Though they started out as a shapewear brand, Spanx has grown to become a heavy-hitter in the world of fashion. The secret lies in the company’s ability to make clothing that is on-trend, flattering on all figures and, most importantly, comfortable. They’ve all but done away with the notion that items like shapewear or undergarments like bras, leather leggings and more need to be constricting and unappealing.

Part of Spanx’ growth and success stems from their iconic leggings, which come in a variety of fabrics and styles. Even many who disavow wearing leggings as pants can agree that Spanx leggings are as good as it gets. You won’t break a sweat getting them on, they hug curves beautifully and they look much more expensive than they actually are. And if you aren’t a leggings person, their growing array of trousers offer that same Spanx quality and fit, but with a bit more flair.

As it happens, our editors happen to be huge fans of a whole range of Spanx clothing. Once we started talking about our favorite Spanx items, we couldn’t stop. Everyone has strong opinions about what made their pick the best one, but one thing the entire team agreed on was their preference for the brand’s traditional clothing items over shapewear.

With such passionate points of view, you can trust that you’re in good hands with these options. Keep reading for our editors’ picks on the ultimate Spanx items — they do not disappoint.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Spanx
Faux leather moto leggings
Available in petite sizes XS-3X, these faux leather leggings add a bit of edge to your everyday leggings look. They're smooth and center-seam-free, so you don't have to stress over unfortunate camel-toe situations.

"I love the look of leather pants, but never felt like I could find a pair that would flatter thicker thighs and hips. Enter Spanx! These faux leather moto leggings fit me like a glove and have a shaping waistband and contoured design that really lifts my seat. Seriously, people will be asking for your squat routine. I pair these leggings with a comfy black sweater for a perfect day-to-night outfit." — Abigail Williams, Head of Audience
Get them from Spanx for $110.
2
Spanx
Stretch twill cropped wide-leg pant
Available in six colors from XS to 3X with petite and tall sizing, these kicky wide-leg pants are perfect for spring. The fabric is stretchy and buttery soft and has a chic worn-in look.

"I saw these pants (in the color Parchment) on an influencer who only wears very high-end clothes in monochromatic, creamy tones, and I had to find out who made them. I was shocked to see they were Spanx, because this influencer wears loose-fitting clothing and would never squeeze herself into something like a sausage, which is how I always stereotyped anything made by Spanx. I'm about 5'10" so I was thrilled to see they carry the pants in tall, and I ordered them. I'm so glad I did, because not only are they comfortable and the perfect fit, but they're the only pair of summer pants that I've ever gotten compliments on." — Kristen Aiken, Head of Life
Get them from Spanx for $128.
3
Spanx
The Perfect Pant jogger
If you thought you couldn't dress up joggers, think again. These are about to be your go-to pants for everything from flights to WFH, errands and grabbing drinks with friends. They're made of smooth ponte fabric with a comfortable waistband that elevates a casual look. These pants are available in XS-3X.

"They are, by far, the best pair of pants I've owned. They're a very smartly designed pant — thick, well made and stretchy. Very flattering." — Danielle Belton, Editor-in-Chief
Get them from Spanx for $128.
4
Spanx
Leather-like ankle skinny pant
Available in XS-3X with petite and tall sizing as well, these pants are a great alternative for those who want a slightly looser fit than what you get with Spanx's faux leather leggings. They're structured enough to wear to work or for a night out on the town, but as comfortable as Spanx's classic leggings.

"These leather-like ankle skinny pants are my go-tos whenever I have to look presentable lately. Not only are they extremely versatile, but they are SO comfortable. I can sit in them for hours and not feel constricted. (I love other Spanx leggings but sometimes there's too much compression. If you know, you know.) These allow you to breathe and move while still providing support. They also come in various lengths -- tall readers, run and buy these ASAP -- and a decent size selection. Pro tip: Size down a size for the best fit." — Lindsay Holmes, Senior Wellness and Travel Editor
Get them from Spanx for $148.
Birkenstock Arizona sandals

Comfortable Walking Sandals, According To A Podiatrist

shoppingStyleClothingleggingsSpanx

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

The First Thing Productivity Experts Do When They Wake Up

Style & Beauty

The 6 Beauty And Fashion Items Jewel Can’t Do Without

Food & Drink

The Best Bread For Avocado Toast, According To Experts

Travel

How To Make Friends While Traveling

Wellness

Can You Get BA.2 If You’ve Had COVID Recently?

Food & Drink

Why You Shouldn’t Skip Breakfast, Even If You’re Not Hungry

Style & Beauty

Why Overalls Are The Most Comfortable Go-To Maternity Look

Money

U.S. Job Openings, Quitting At Near Record High In February

Shopping

Physical Therapists Weigh In On The Water Pillows Trending On TikTok

Shopping

These Popular Sheets Are The Sleep Upgrade You've Been Needing

Shopping

31 Products From Walmart To Help Upgrade Your Home Without A Ton Of Work

Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Bridgerton'

Home & Living

This 2017 Sci-Fi Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Alopecia Shouldn't Be A Punchline, But It Should Get More Attention

Shopping

How To Snag Zendaya's Cropped Oscars Top For Way Less

Shopping

26 Things From Target You'll Never Want To Travel Without Once You Try Them

Shopping

Have Trouble Falling Asleep? These 12 Expert-Backed Items May Help.

Shopping

The Most Comfortable Slip-On Shoes You Can Get Online

Food & Drink

People Share Their Lunch Habits Before The Pandemic vs. Now

Shopping

26 Travel-Size Beauty Products That Are Suitable For Carry-Ons

Shopping

20 Practical And Cute Baby Shower Gifts That Reviewers Swear By

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In April

Travel

16 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Denver

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Cult-Fave LED Light Mask Is Worth Every Penny

Shopping

The Best Protection Can Be Found In A Type Of Sunscreen You May Not Have Heard Of

Style & Beauty

How To Dress Like You're In 'Bridgerton,' But In Real Life

Home & Living

Real-Life Hackers Reveal What You Can Do About The Threat Of Russian Cyberattacks

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In April

Wellness

7 Cases When A High Sex Drive May Be A Sign Of Trauma

Shopping

8 Casual Walking Shoes That Are Actually Eco-Friendly

Shopping

You Really Need A New Trash Can. Here Are 10 That Won't Be Eyesores In Your Kitchen.

Style & Beauty

Why Experts Recommend Washing Your New Clothes Before Wearing Them

Food & Drink

The Best Chocolate For Chocolate Chip Cookies, According To Experts

Wellness

8 Health Issues You Didn't Know Your Pharmacist Can Help With

Money

How To Make A Tank Of Gas Last Longer

Work/Life

I Was A Broadway Star. Now I'm A Software Engineer.

Wellness

The Rare, Underdiscussed Issue Some People Experience After COVID

Parenting

31 Too-Real Tweets About Parents Having 'The Talk' With Their Kids

Food & Drink

With Meat Prices Rising, Here Are 6 Cheaper Proteins To Buy Right Now