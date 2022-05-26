Shopping

Spanx's <a href="https://spanx.sjv.io/c/2706071/975074/12885?subId1=spanxathleisure-lourdesuribe-052622-628bc2d4e4b05cfc268fa919&u=https%3A%2F%2Fspanx.com%2Fcollections%2Factive%2Fproducts%2Ffaux-leather-bike-short%3Fvariant%3D39773567123667" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="leather bike shorts" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628bc2d4e4b05cfc268fa919" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://spanx.sjv.io/c/2706071/975074/12885?subId1=spanxathleisure-lourdesuribe-052622-628bc2d4e4b05cfc268fa919&u=https%3A%2F%2Fspanx.com%2Fcollections%2Factive%2Fproducts%2Ffaux-leather-bike-short%3Fvariant%3D39773567123667" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">leather bike shorts</a>, <a href="https://spanx.sjv.io/c/2706071/975074/12885?subId1=spanxathleisure-lourdesuribe-052622-628bc2d4e4b05cfc268fa919&u=https%3A%2F%2Fspanx.com%2Fcollections%2Factive%2Fproducts%2Fthe-get-moving-pleated-skort-14-inch%3Fvariant%3D39774831542483" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="skort" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628bc2d4e4b05cfc268fa919" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://spanx.sjv.io/c/2706071/975074/12885?subId1=spanxathleisure-lourdesuribe-052622-628bc2d4e4b05cfc268fa919&u=https%3A%2F%2Fspanx.com%2Fcollections%2Factive%2Fproducts%2Fthe-get-moving-pleated-skort-14-inch%3Fvariant%3D39774831542483" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">skort</a>, and <a href="https://spanx.sjv.io/c/2706071/975074/12885?subId1=spanxathleisure-lourdesuribe-052622-628bc2d4e4b05cfc268fa919&u=https%3A%2F%2Fspanx.com%2Fcollections%2Factive%2Fproducts%2Fthe-get-moving-short-5-inch%3Fvariant%3D39773526294739" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shorts" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628bc2d4e4b05cfc268fa919" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://spanx.sjv.io/c/2706071/975074/12885?subId1=spanxathleisure-lourdesuribe-052622-628bc2d4e4b05cfc268fa919&u=https%3A%2F%2Fspanx.com%2Fcollections%2Factive%2Fproducts%2Fthe-get-moving-short-5-inch%3Fvariant%3D39773526294739" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">shorts</a>.
Spanx
Spanx's leather bike shorts, skort, and shorts.

Finding the energy to drag myself to a workout class is exponentially more difficult on the weekend than during the work week, but it’s made much more enticing with the promise of brunch on the other side. The fact that cute new workout clothes exist makes the entire premise even more alluring, and I’ve got my eye on an unexpected source: shapewear brand Spanx.

Spanx has a relatively new activewear section, and, much like their editor-beloved leggings and pants, the offerings are all surprisingly chic. These styles are on-trend while still feeling timeless — sporty and feminine all at once. This is not your everyday mumsy activewear, which is just what I need to go from pilates straight to brunch with the masses (an absolute must when considering an athleisure purchase).

Spanx items are made with high-quality, sturdy fabrics, so you can rest assured that they will be able to take you from the warm summer months straight into fall and beyond, making them a sound investment. I’ve rounded up a few looks that I’m the most excited about trying below. They include breezy shorts, swishy skirts, warmer coverups and more, so you can find the ones that best fulfill your workout wear needs.

1
Spanx
A pleated skort
Pick up this sweet skort in one of four different shades and sizes XS-3X and go from the tennis court to avocado toast. It features inconspicuous shorts that holds you in without feeling uncomfortable and wick away sweat. It also has pockets for all your essentials, a must when you're going out afterward.
$88 at Spanx
2
Spanx
A drapey jacket
Throw this stylish jacket on over a sports top and hit the town. It's available in sizes XS-3X and features Spanx's signature ponte fabric paired with faux leather detailing that elevates the entire look.
$178 at Spanx
3
Spanx
A versatile pair of shorts
I love a pair of workout shorts in the summer, and this style is as cute as it is functional. The built-in liner wicks moisture while also providing a bit of extra coverage. Best of all, these shorts have pockets to hold keys, credit cards and a phone. They're available in both black and white and sizes XS-XL.
$72 at Spanx
4
Spanx
A seamless tank top
Available in both white and yellow, this comfy, easy loose-fit top is made with perforated seamless fabric that gives it a cool, sporty vibe. It's versatile, breezy and comes in sizes XS-XL.
$58 at Spanx
5
Spanx
A pair of leather bike shorts
Add a hint of edginess to your look with these faux leather bike shorts. They have Spanx's signature contoured waistband that shapes and smooths while still being wildly comfortable. They're available in sizes XS-3X.
$68 at Spanx
6
Spanx
A comfortable sweatshirt
Stay cozy with this wildly soft and silky pullover. Throw it on over your sports bra and head out in comfort. It's available in sizes XS-3X in both black and navy.
$118 at Spanx
7
Spanx
A pair of tapered pants
Available in sizes XS-3X, these tapered pants are made with lightweight, soft and drapey spacer fabric that is comfortable enough to exercise in but has enough structure to look put together.
$110 at Spanx
