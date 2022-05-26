Finding the energy to drag myself to a workout class is exponentially more difficult on the weekend than during the work week, but it’s made much more enticing with the promise of brunch on the other side. The fact that cute new workout clothes exist makes the entire premise even more alluring, and I’ve got my eye on an unexpected source: shapewear brand Spanx.

Spanx has a relatively new activewear section, and, much like their editor-beloved leggings and pants, the offerings are all surprisingly chic. These styles are on-trend while still feeling timeless — sporty and feminine all at once. This is not your everyday mumsy activewear, which is just what I need to go from pilates straight to brunch with the masses (an absolute must when considering an athleisure purchase).

Spanx items are made with high-quality, sturdy fabrics, so you can rest assured that they will be able to take you from the warm summer months straight into fall and beyond, making them a sound investment. I’ve rounded up a few looks that I’m the most excited about trying below. They include breezy shorts, swishy skirts, warmer coverups and more, so you can find the ones that best fulfill your workout wear needs.