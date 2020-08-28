HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
It’s the event that every Nordstrom fan looks forward to each year: The Anniversary Sale, which runs until Aug. 30 this time around. It’s brand’s biggest sale of the year.
This year, the sale has markdowns on brands like Madewell and Sam Edelman, along with Nordstrom’s in-house lines. There’s lots of cold weather clothes and 4-star rated finds hiding in the sale worth checking out, too.
This year, Nordstrom is offering daily deals during the sale, with an item a day that’s half-off including everything from a Zella tank top to Natori bras.
Probably the best markdown we’ve seen so far during the Anniversary Sale is the daily deal that dropped today, Aug. 28, on Spanx’s cult-favorite faux leather leggings.
Right now, you can get Spanx’s Side Stripe Faux Leather Leggings and Faux Leather Camo Leggings for $49 each. These striped and camouflage leggings also come in plus sizes 1X to 3X.
This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the cult-favorite leggings (which usually are best-sellers and sell out fast when they’re on sale).
The original faux leather leggings are currently sold out at Nordstrom, so if you love the look, you might just snag the version that has a white stripe on the side or the camouflage ones with a shinier finish that are top-rated, too.
Spanx has been price-matching its leggings during the sale on its own site as well, so you can check out its flash sale on those two styles on their site.
If you’ve been looking to add more athleisure to your closet, there’s lots of other Spanx styles on sale right now at Nordstrom, including this metallic dot printed pair of leggings and ponte ankle style.
Still, we’d recommend checking out this daily deal because you don’t see Spanx’s leggings at this price point often. You’ll want to be quick with this deal, however, Nordstrom’s daily deals are just that — they last one day only.
It’s the last weekend for the Anniversary Sale, too, so you should run to check out your cart sooner rather than later.