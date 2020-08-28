HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost You might just run to this daily deal at Nordstrom.

It’s the event that every Nordstrom fan looks forward to each year: The Anniversary Sale, which runs until Aug. 30 this time around. It’s brand’s biggest sale of the year.

Probably the best markdown we’ve seen so far during the Anniversary Sale is the daily deal that dropped today, Aug. 28, on Spanx’s cult-favorite faux leather leggings.

This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the cult-favorite leggings (which usually are best-sellers and sell out fast when they’re on sale).

Spanx has been price-matching its leggings during the sale on its own site as well, so you can check out its flash sale on those two styles on their site.

Still, we’d recommend checking out this daily deal because you don’t see Spanx’s leggings at this price point often. You’ll want to be quick with this deal, however, Nordstrom’s daily deals are just that — they last one day only.