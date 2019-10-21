Woman Incredibly Speed Climbs Wall In Under 7 Seconds, Breaking World Record

It takes most of us longer than seven seconds just to get out of bed in the morning, but for Aries Susanti Rahayu, she’s probably already made it to work in that time.

The Indonesian climber blew minds around the world over the weekend when she broke the world record for speed climbing and became the first woman to climb 15 meters in less than seven seconds.

Women's speed climbing record was smashed. Under 7 seconds. Inhuman. pic.twitter.com/8EC1A1wE1O — Mark Serrels (@Serrels) October 20, 2019

In a mere 6.995 seconds, Rahayu climbed a wall in the final of the IFSC Climbing World Cup in Xiamen, China, beating the former world record holder Song YiLing’s time of 7.101 seconds set in Chongqing, China, in April.

The 24-year-old record-holder has been affectionately dubbed “Spider-Woman” by many Twitter users both after this epic feat and after footage of her performance at the IFSC World Cup in 2018 made the rounds.

Rahayu posted on Instagram in celebration of her victory, writing in a caption that she accomplished the record with an injury in her right hand that affects her performance. In a translation of her caption to English, Rahayu said that it was with the help of “coaches, families and teams” that she felt supported enough to persevere.

“Forget the pain! Turn it into power!” she wrote.

Not only are we extremely inspired, but we’re going to be watching that video of Rahayu on loop until the end of time so ... see ya!