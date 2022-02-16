Korean Speedskater Busts Out His BTS Moves On Medal Stand And It's Dynamite

Olympic short-track speedskater Kwak Yoon-gy finished second with his Korean team in the 5,000-meter men’s relay on Wednesday ― but perhaps second to none in his celebration on the medal stand.

The athlete busted out his BTS dance moves from the K-pop band’s megahit “Dynamite.” And he got a shoutout from band member RM for it, Koreaboo.com reported.

"Whatever you do, don't bring any attention to yourself"

Close enough, right? Especially that kick:

The athlete, who has hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, also competed in the 2010 and 2018 Winter Games.

On his Olympics bio page, the 32-year-old skater said his ambition was to win gold in Beijing. But he got silver and followed it with a solid-gold dance routine.

That still qualifies as dynamite.

