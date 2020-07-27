'Rick and Morty' Actor Spencer Grammer Knifed Outside NYC Restaurant

Actor Spencer Grammer and a companion were treated for knife wounds they sustained trying to break up a confrontation outside a New York City restaurant over the weekend, according to reports.

Grammer, 36, the voice of Summer Smith on the animated “Rick and Morty” series and daughter of “Frasier” actor Kelsey Grammer, was slashed on her forearm. Her friend, 33, identified by the New York Post as Jan Phillip Mueller, received a blade wound to the back in the Friday night assault, the NYPD said.

Grammer, who played Casey Cartwright on the ABC Family series “Greek,” and her friend were treated at a hospital for “non-life-threatening injuries,” CBS New York reported in the video above.

The suspect ran away. Police tweeted a video of him and asked the public’s help in identifying him.

Grammar and Mueller stepped in as a dispute flared between the assailant and several patrons at the Black Ant outdoor cafe in the East Village neighborhood, Deadline reported. The restaurant was about to close, but the man demanded service, according to the report.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT:

On 7/24 around 11:30 PM the unidentified male slashed a 36-year-old victim in the forearm and a 33-year-old victim in the back during a dispute in front of 60 2nd Ave in Manhattan. If you have any information, call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/XXwLMwui0e — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 26, 2020

“My friend and I did what anyone else would do in the same situation,” Grammer said in a statement to “Entertainment Tonight.” “Several others, predominantly women, were also attempting to prevent the altercation from escalating. I sustained a laceration on my arm, and my friend was stabbed in the back, but thankfully he suffered no serious internal injuries. We expect to recover quickly.”

She added: “We want to thank the first responders and the staff at Bellevue Hospital, who provided us with excellent care. They fought an incredible battle this year. It was very moving for us to have the opportunity to thank them in person.”

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!