Spencer Grammer Reveals What Led To Stabbing 2 Years Ago

Spencer Grammer says in a new interview that she “shouldn’t have tried to help” break up a fight in New York City two years ago that led to her getting stabbed in the hand.

“But there wasn’t a knife involved to begin with,” the “Rick and Morty” actor, who is the daughter of “Frasier” star Kelsey Grammer, explained in an interview with People magazine published Tuesday. “It was like any normal fight, basically.”

Advertisement

Reports at the time said the clash involved a restaurant diner and a passerby who appeared intoxicated.

Grammer told People she and a friend “tried to alleviate a fight.”

“I didn’t see the person holding the knife, so it’s difficult to say what happened really,” Grammer said. In “a matter of minutes,” she said, she sustained a “severe hand injury.”

The knife severed her median nerve and two tendons, which led to extensive physical therapy and a long recovery, she said.

Spencer and Kelsey Grammer attend the after party for the Starz series "Boss" on Oct. 6, 2011 in Hollywood, California. Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Advertisement

No arrests were made. Grammer said the investigation is still ongoing.

At the time, Grammer said in a statement that she and her friend “did what anyone else would do in the same situation.”