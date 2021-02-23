Viral video of a bar fight involving a University of Oklahoma football player who broke his eye socket and three other men circulated Tuesday while authorities considered whether to file charges.

Spencer Jones, a Sooners redshirt senior place kick holder and wide receiver, filed a complaint with Norman police last week alleging assault and battery around midnight early on Valentine’s Day. No arrests have been made. Both sides accuse the other of starting it. The Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office told HuffPost on Tuesday it was awaiting the investigative report.

The clip, posted by Old Row Oklahoma, begins with a standoff between Jones (dark hair, dark jacket), a companion and two other men in the bathroom at Logies on the Corner bar near the university football stadium. After Jones’ friend shoves the man in front of him, the man punches Jones and eventually wrestles him to the floor in a chokehold. Meanwhile, a second man wearing a black beanie takes down Jones’ friend.

Was it really power hour if you didn’t get in a fight on the piss-soaked bathroom floor? pic.twitter.com/lWombEtc3g — Old Row Oklahoma (@OldRowSooners) February 20, 2021

Jones’ attorney, Woody Glass, told campus newspaper The Oklahoma Daily that Jones underwent reconstructive surgery on his left orbital socket Feb. 16 and is “lucky he didn’t lose the eye altogether.”

Glass said his client was “trying to be a peacekeeper.”

But one of the other men who said he was involved, Braden Brown (in the black beanie), stepped forward on social media and wrote that Jones and his friend left Brown and his brother “no options unfortunately.”

“We showed restraint,” wrote Brown, who noted that he and his sibling are trained in mixed martial arts.

The police report, shared Tuesday with HuffPost, indicates that officers weren’t notified of the fight until Feb. 16 ― two days after it happened. A detective interviewed Jones by phone and noted “all involved parties” had been identified.

A university spokesman told HuffPost that the school had no additional information and Jones’ attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jones, a Big 12 All-Academic First Team selection, won the somewhat tongue-in-cheek Mortell Holder of the Year Award last season and posted a joke video about the honor.

Congratulations to the 2020 Holder of the Year:



🏆Spence Jones of @OU_Football 🏆



“The confidence he portrays on 4th down or for an extra-point is unparalleled. He had the top laces-out percentage in college football.”



-HOTY committee on @SpenceJones 🏈👈🏻 pic.twitter.com/OE090QOeAT — HOTY (@MortellAward) January 8, 2021