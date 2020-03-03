All The Movies Joining Netflix This Week (March 1-7)

Daniel McFadden Actors Winston Duke, Alan Arkin and Mark Wahlberg in "Spenser Confidential."

Netflix will add a new comedy thriller called “Spenser Confidential” on Friday. The Peter Berg-directed film stars Alan Arkin, Winston Duke, Iliza Shlesinger and Mark Wahlberg.

“Spenser Confidential” is the fifth Wahlberg-starring movie that Berg has directed, following “Lone Survivor,” “Deepwater Horizon,” “Patriots Day” and “Mile 22.” You can read more about the movie and watch the trailer below.

Netflix also added more than 30 movies on March 1, including “There Will Be Blood,” “Goodfellas” and “The Shawshank Redemption.”

Ji Sub Jeong/HuffPost

Notable Movie: “Spenser Confidential,” March 6

Daniel McFadden Wahlberg and Duke in "Spenser Confidential."

Details: In this comedy thriller set in Boston, ex-cop Spenser gets out of jail for a crime he says he didn’t commit. He wants to leave Boston behind, but his old mentor convinces him to stay and help a new mentee. Then, two of the ex-cop’s former colleagues wind up dead, and Spenser decides to investigate.

The story is loosely based on author Robert B. Parker’s character Spenser from the “Spenser” series, and the plot comes from the novel “Wonderland,” which is part of the series but was written by author Ace Atkins after Parker’s death.

The main cast includes Alan Arkin, Winston Duke, Iliza Shlesinger and Mark Wahlberg.

“Spenser Confidential” runs 1 hour, 51 minutes.

Watch On: Here’s a behind-the-scenes look featuring Wahlberg:

Trailer: