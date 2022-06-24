Shopping

The CC+ Cream Foundation That’s Actually Good For My Skin

It Cosmetics' UV-protective color-correcting cream is great for all skin types, including aging, acne-prone and sensitive.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=itcosmeticscccream-TessaFlores-062422-62aeb621e4b0c77098af0b6c&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fyour-skin-but-better-cc-cream-spf-50-P411885%3FskuId%3D1868157%26icid2%3Dproducts%2520grid%3Ap411885%3Aproduct" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="It Cosmetic&#x27;s best-selling CC+ Cream" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62aeb621e4b0c77098af0b6c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=itcosmeticscccream-TessaFlores-062422-62aeb621e4b0c77098af0b6c&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fyour-skin-but-better-cc-cream-spf-50-P411885%3FskuId%3D1868157%26icid2%3Dproducts%2520grid%3Ap411885%3Aproduct" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">It Cosmetic's best-selling CC+ Cream</a> has SPF 50 and is packed with hydrating hyaluronic acid as well as plumping peptides.
Have you ever used a product so good that you feel compelled to bring it up in conversation or sing its praises online? For me, It Cosmetics’ multitasking, problem-solving CC+ Cream is that product.

Like many people, I had seen the buzz surrounding the formula a few years ago. And as someone who has undergone a truly arduous quest to find the right foundation, I wanted to see if this option could address my cosmetic concerns ― mainly the keratosis pilaris (also known as KP) that has plagued my skin’s surface for my entire life.

KP is a skin condition characterized by bumpy texture, increased dryness and severe redness, and it never played nice with most of the foundations I tried. After applying traditional formulas, red patches would show though as the day progressed, texture would become exaggerated, and product would start to separate at the first sight of sweat. Or, in the instances when a product was able to effectively cover up the symptoms of KP, it sat heavily on my skin, appearing thick, cakey and far too obvious for comfort.

However, when I first used IT Cosmetics’ long-wearing foundation ― which claims to be designed to specifically work with many skin types and visibly correct conditions such as acne scarring, rosacea, and hyper-pigmentation ― it was the first time I felt like a formulation addressed my insecurities by becoming part of my skin, rather than just covering up my perceived imperfections. I found that it blurred enlarged pores, brightened my overall complexion and left a finish that was the perfect combination of natural and slightly luminous.

Although the product functions like a foundation, the cream actually takes the place of a primer, moisturizer, brightening concealer, sunscreen and a foundation all in one. CC is an acronym that stands for “color control” or “complexion corrector,” and the product is intended to work flexibly with your skin to diffuse imperfections, rather than just resting on top of it. CC creams also often contain mineral-based sunscreens ― one of the main and unfortunate reasons they can come in such limited shade ranges.

My fresh-out-of-bed skin shows concentrated redness and irregular texture along my cheek and jawline, as well as discoloration beneath my eyes.
After applying only one pump of the It Cosmetics CC+ Cream, my complexion looks naturally even, my under-eyes look brighter and there's no cakey finish or texture left behind.
After applying only one pump of the It Cosmetics CC+ Cream, my complexion looks naturally even, my under-eyes look brighter and there's no cakey finish or texture left behind.

Beyond the broad spectrum SPF of 50+, the item is laden with a buffet of well-loved skin care ingredients that I feel enhance its performance and make my skin feel healthier and even slightly nourished. You can expect to find hero-infusions of niacinamide to brighten and reduce redness; skin-plumping peptides, which help minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by supporting natural collagen production; hyaluronic acid for improved elasticity and hydration; and antioxidants to help mitigate skin damage brought on environmental stressors.

My favorite way to apply the CC+ Cream is using a damp makeup sponge, like the Beauty Blender, over skin that has been hydrated with a lightweight moisturizer. Since this cream is so full-coverage, I use just one pump split between both sides of my face and, using a bouncing motion, blend the product into my skin until it looks airbrushed and fully incorporated. If I want to, I can easily blend powders, concealers and other cream products on top without experiencing any kind of product pulling or patchiness.

Admittedly, $42 is on the higher end for makeup. However, I justify the price knowing that I have to use so little of it to get my desired results, and it doubles as a sunscreen. It is available in 12 flexible shades and three other formulations, including a mattifying version ideal for oily skin, an illuminating option for a more radiant finish, and a lightweight-coverage choice that has a more liquid texture and is offered in more shades.

You can keep scrolling to see why other people have permanently integrated this all-in-one product in their routine — or, if you’re still shopping around, some other popular CC creams to consider.

Get the It Cosmetics CC+ Cream
$42 at Sephora$42 at Ulta$31.50 at Amazon

Promising reviews for the It Cosmetics CC+ Cream:

“I’ve tried so many different foundations, cc creams, bb creams, skin tints, etc. this is by far my favorite. It has great coverage, blends perfectly, makes my skin look flawless, doesn’t feel heavy, stays all day, and never makes me break out like all other foundations. Been using for years and I haven’t found anything else that comes close to this.” ― leeeeeeeeesh

“I have found my forever foundation! I am just shy of 44 years old. I have age spots, LARGE pores, redness due to sun damage and 23 years of smoking cigarettes. I do not have flawless skin. This makes it look damn near flawless WITHOUT being cakey or looking over done! I have redness all over my cheeks and jaw area. I [also] have very oily skin. It was 80 degrees today, plus I became a bit sweaty today as I am pre-menopausal. The foundation stayed right where I put it! There was not any beading, no smeary, or running of the coverage!” ― ConsMom07

“I am NOT someone who writes reviews often. Around the time I turned 40, I started getting fine lines. My make-up either sinks into those lines and makes them more noticeable, OR it slides off my face in a few hours regardless of primers. I was on a mission to find something good for aging and this is PERFECT. It stays put ALL DAY and it looks very natural even though it is full coverage. It does not sink into my wrinkles at all, my skin looks even and absolutely flawless. I have gone 14 hours without needing to touch up. I am so thankful I found this. I was about to give up completely.” ― Mo0may

“The best I’ve found. I have rosacea so I need something that can cover my redness while still looking natural and doesn’t upset my skin. This does the trick. It’s not an opaque-coverage, but I wanted something that would blend well and help even out my skin tone in a natural-looking way while also giving sun protection. This is by far the best solution I’ve found. Thank you, It Cosmetics!” ― SvdP

A light-coverage cream that matches your skin tone
This lightweight-coverage CC cream by Erborian, a Korean skin care line, uses a unique color-shifting technology to seamlessly match your natural skin tone, while leaving behind a blurred and radiant finish. Intended to enhance complexion while reducing the appearance of enlarged pores, Eborian's CC Crème is also formulated with broad-spectrum SPF 25 and centella asiatica, which helps to keep skin hydrated and soothes dry, sensitive skin.
$44 at Ulta$44 at Revolve$44 at SkinStore
A full-coverage drugstore camouflage cream
The e.l.f. Cosmetics medium- to full-coverage Camo CC Cream has many of the same skin-loving ingredients as the It Cosmetics CC+ Cream, such as peptides to plump the skin, niacinamide for brightening and hyaluronic acid for lasting hydration. It's also formulated with broad spectrum SPF 30 and has a natural, slightly less illuminating finish compared to some of the other CC creams on this list.
$15 at Ulta$15 at Target$12.99+ at Amazon
A mineral sunscreen-based CC cream with a high SPF
Supergoop! has become a household name in sun-care for the skin, and their color-conceal sunscreen is infused with the same protective non-nano mineral as many of their other cult-favorite products. It has a high SPF of 50 and offers a light coverage in 15 flexible shades. The finish is slightly luminous and the formulation contains Irish moss, a vitamin-rich antioxidant that protects skin against free radical damage, as well as apple extract for a brighter and smoother complexion.
$42 at Sephora$42 at Amazon$42 at Supergoop!
