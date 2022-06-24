Have you ever used a product so good that you feel compelled to bring it up in conversation or sing its praises online? For me, It Cosmetics’ multitasking, problem-solving CC+ Cream is that product.

Like many people, I had seen the buzz surrounding the formula a few years ago. And as someone who has undergone a truly arduous quest to find the right foundation, I wanted to see if this option could address my cosmetic concerns ― mainly the keratosis pilaris (also known as KP) that has plagued my skin’s surface for my entire life.

KP is a skin condition characterized by bumpy texture, increased dryness and severe redness, and it never played nice with most of the foundations I tried. After applying traditional formulas, red patches would show though as the day progressed, texture would become exaggerated, and product would start to separate at the first sight of sweat. Or, in the instances when a product was able to effectively cover up the symptoms of KP, it sat heavily on my skin, appearing thick, cakey and far too obvious for comfort.

However, when I first used IT Cosmetics’ long-wearing foundation ― which claims to be designed to specifically work with many skin types and visibly correct conditions such as acne scarring, rosacea, and hyper-pigmentation ― it was the first time I felt like a formulation addressed my insecurities by becoming part of my skin, rather than just covering up my perceived imperfections. I found that it blurred enlarged pores, brightened my overall complexion and left a finish that was the perfect combination of natural and slightly luminous.

Although the product functions like a foundation, the cream actually takes the place of a primer, moisturizer, brightening concealer, sunscreen and a foundation all in one. CC is an acronym that stands for “color control” or “complexion corrector,” and the product is intended to work flexibly with your skin to diffuse imperfections, rather than just resting on top of it. CC creams also often contain mineral-based sunscreens ― one of the main and unfortunate reasons they can come in such limited shade ranges.