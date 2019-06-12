The Spice Girls Are Getting Their Own Animated Movie

The Spice Girls are coming soon to a theater near you ― in cartoon form, that is.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an animated feature film starring all five members of the iconic girl group is being developed by Paramount Animation. The five members ― Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) ― are on board with the project.

Paramount Animation President Mireille Soria didn’t offer many specifics on the film but confirmed that it would include many Spice Girls classics as well as new music performed by the group. No release date has been set.

The Spice Girls “had an idea that we’ve been developing,” Soria said. “They are very involved.”

The as-yet-untitled film will be a part of Paramount Animation’s ambitious new lineup, which will include two releases every year, according to the report. Other films in production include “The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge,” due out in May 2020, and “The Tiger’s Apprentice,” on board for 2022.

The movie will mark the Spice Girls’ first big-screen venture since 1998′s “Spice World.” Though that film received middling reviews, it was a surprise hit at the box office and garnered a cult following.

Re-examining “Spice World” on its 20th anniversary, Vulture called it “weirdly relevant,” while Entertainment Weekly praised its sense of “frivolous, feminist fun.”

As for the Spice Girls themselves, the group is in the midst of a reunion tour ― minus Posh, sadly ― and will hit the stage Thursday at London’s Wembley Stadium.