Spice Girls Break Out Throwback Dance Moves At Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party

The Spice Girls partied like it was 1997 this weekend as they sang and danced along to their song “Stop” at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party in London, England.
Members of the iconic girl group — Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell — joined Posh as David Beckham filmed the sweet moment when they broke out throwback dance moves from the “Spiceworld” track’s music video.
“I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner 💚💛🧡💜💙🤍,” wrote David Beckham, who sported a big smile in a clip shared to his Instagram account on Saturday.
The video comes less than one month after Mel B, in an interview with “Today” show co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, teased that the group has something “very good” in the works.
“This is going to be really good and the fans are going to be really happy about it,” she said.
She was later asked whether fans could catch them on a reunion tour.
“Oh, I’m going to get in trouble. I’m not saying anything. OK, bye,” replied Mel B before she got up and left her chair.
The Spice Girls previously reunited without Posh to tour back in 2019 and the original five members haven’t performed together since the closing ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
“It’s going to be the gift that keeps on giving, without saying too much about it,” said Mel B of the news in a separate interview with the “Today” show from earlier this year.