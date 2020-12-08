Wild 'Spider-Man 3' News Has Our Spidey Senses Tingling About Major Rumor

Welp, this is Ock-ward.

If “Spider-Man 3” wanted to keep any “Spider-Verse” rumors under wraps, casting news from The Hollywood Reporter may have just ended any hope of that sad, sweet little dream.

According to THR, Alfred Molina ― who played villain Doctor Octopus, aka Doc Ock, in Sam Raimi’s 2004 movie “Spider-Man 2” ― is coming back for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Spider-Man 3.” The report confirms previous rumors of the actor being seen on set.

With Molina joining the movie, Tobey Maguire’s 2000s “Spider-Man” films will be connected to Tom Holland’s MCU films. THR has also reported that Jamie Foxx will reprise his character Electro from Andrew Garfield’s “Amazing Spider-Man” movies. Given all that, a live-action take on Marvel’s “Spider-Verse” seems almost inevitable.

There are so many actors from the previous movies joining the new “Spider-Man 3” that the internet is even making jokes about whether Holland has room to appear.

''Spider-Man 3'': Tom Holand is reported to have a cameo as Spider-Man in the new MCU movie



source: @TheDisInsider pic.twitter.com/xlgSAmwbnt — Bacon (@beterthanbacon) December 8, 2020

The biggest fight in Spider-Man 3 is for screen time. — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 8, 2020

me watching all the news about spider-man 3 and realising tom holland is only going to do a CAMEO and the emmy winner zendaya will barely have 3 minutes of screen time... this is great you all im SOOOOO happy haha 🙂🙂🙂🙂/s pic.twitter.com/LDIuh12lkq — ًridz (@1895JOHNLOCK) December 8, 2020

A possible live-action version of “Spider-Verse” ― a story Sony impressively told in 2018 with the animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” ― would open up endless possibilities as the different generations of “Spider-Man” films would collide.

Could Willem Dafoe return as Green Goblin, possibly meeting Dane DeHaan’s version of the character? What about Topher Grace’s Venom running into Tom Hardy’s? Maybe it’s not as big of a deal, but what about a return for the scene-stealing pie from Maguire’s “Spider-Man 3,” which James Franco said was so good?

That’s a performance you can sink your teeth into.

But, perhaps more importantly than delicious desserts, the biggest question remains: Will all three Spider-Men (Holland, Maguire and Garfield) appear together? At this point, it would almost be weird if they didn’t, right?

In fact, Collider is now reporting that the past Peter Parkers will return pending all the deals being made.

Jimmy Kimmel recently tried to get info about the Spider-Men getting together from “Spider-Man 3” star Zendaya, who expertly gave a very interesting non-answer, saying she couldn’t “confirm nor deny.”

The good news is Jon Watts, the director of Holland’s “Spider-Man” films, always seemed into the idea. In an interview with HuffPost last year, when asked if Maguire could possibly return, he said, “Anything is on the table.”

If by “anything,” Watts means bringing back the evil “Spider-Man” dance from “Spider-Man 3,” count us in.