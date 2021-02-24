Marvel Stars Hilariously Reveal The Real 'Spider-Man 3' Title

After throwing all of our spidey senses out of whack, these Marvel stars are done with their web of lies.

In a new video on Wednesday, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, finally stopped messing with the internet and revealed the real title of the upcoming “Spider-Man 3” movie: “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The trio had previously sent the internet into conspiracy mode after teasing fake titles for the movie on social media. However, in the video from the “Spider-Man” movie’s Twitter account, the actors say they were fed the false names by production — seemingly because of Holland’s tendency to spoil things — before walking by a board revealing the true title (as well as others in the running).

Check it out below:

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021

The wildest thing about the reveal may be that the account also says the movie will be in theaters this Christmas. With numerous other movies having their schedules flipped around due to the coronavirus pandemic, time will tell if this is more a case of “Spider-Man: Watch From Home.”