'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Drops Dazzling First Footage Of 2-Part Sequel

The sequel to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" will be split into two movies. Sony Pictures

Tom Holland, take your much-needed breather because Miles Morales has got it from here.

After more than three years since the release of the Academy Award-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Sony has unveiled the eye-popping first footage of the highly anticipated sequel, which will now be split across two animated films hitting theaters in 2022 and 2023.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)” will once again center on the Brooklyn-based teenage web-slinger (voiced by Shameik Moore), as he bounces between multiple universes inhabited by fellow Spider-People and, yes, hopefully even a Spider-Ham.

In the first look at the sequel released on Saturday, the film picks up where “Into the Spider-Verse” left off, with Morales lying in bed when Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) opens a portal from her universe for a quick chat.

Soon enough, they are high-flying through multiple and visually dazzling dimensions before battling Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O’Hara (voiced by Oscar Isaac), who appeared in the post-credits sequence from the first film.

The sequel promises to “transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered,” according to the film’s official description.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)” will be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson with the screenplay by David Callaham and returning writer-producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

“Miles’ story is an epic,” Lord and Miller told Entertainment Weekly about their plans for the franchise. “We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one. We’re working on them both as we speak. Part Two will be out sometime in 2023. We will sleep again in 2024.”

The pair went on to tease the film’s sure-to-be-stellar visual style, adding that “every dimension looks and feels radically different from all the others.”

In addition to returning stars Moore, Steinfeld and Isaac, Jake Johnson will once again voice Peter Parker, while “Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae will be lending her talents to the role of Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman.

Holland, who will be venturing across his own multiverse in the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” recently gave fans hope that Morales, who eventually assumes the superhero mantle in the comics, might appear in a live-action film one day.

“Maybe it is time for me to move on,” the British actor told GQ last month while musing about his future with the franchise. “Maybe what’s best for ‘Spider-Man’ is that they do a Miles Morales film.”