New 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' Trailer Promises A Swinging Time

The new trailer for “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” dropped on Tuesday to the delight of fans of the series.

The sneak peek of the new animated film, a sequel to 2018′s Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse,” shows lead character Miles Morales coming to terms with the great responsibility that comes with his great power (though that line doesn’t explicitly appear in the trailer).

The first part of the trailer is subdued and features Morales’ mom giving him a pep talk about how she wants to make sure he “feels like he belongs wherever he wants to be.”

After a Stan Lee cameo (!), the action starts up and doesn’t relent until the end of the trailer.

So far, reactions on social media have been mostly positive, though some Twitter users are disappointed they have to wait until June 2, 2023, to actually see the final product.

Can it be June already? https://t.co/P45ga8M3Ew — Jon D Barker 📸🏳️🌈🤟🏻 (@JonDBarker) December 13, 2022

I'm gonna have to get a PS5 before all these Spideys come to whatever game they have lined up for this https://t.co/vpQoPavljG — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) December 13, 2022