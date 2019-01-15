'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Trailer Introduces Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio

Ashes to ashes and dust to plot continuity, because Spider-Man is very much alive and back in action.

The first teaser trailer for the web-slinger’s next adventure, “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” arrived on Tuesday, with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) looking very much intact after the events of “Avengers: Infinity War.” And he’s on vacation.

After navigating the perils of a homecoming dance in his first feature film outing, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is checking off another hallmark of classic teen movies: the Eurotrip.

Peter Parker and friends, including Zendaya as Michelle “MJ” Jones, head across the pond for a little summer R&R. But of course, their plans are thwarted by the arrival of Nick Fury (!) and a slew of villainous foes.

“I think Nick Fury just highjacked our summer vacation,” Parker says in the trailer.

Cue the arrival of what looks like Hydroman and Sandman laying waste to European landmarks, as Spider-Man battles on. But the superhero might have help from Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, who pops up in the trailer’s final moments clad in signature fishbowl helmet.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures. And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them,” Gyllenhaal has explained of his character’s journey in the film. “And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

The sequel, directed by John Watts, also stars Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei and Cobie Smulders.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” swings into theaters July 5.