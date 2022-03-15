Caution: Spider-spoilers ahead.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” helped resurrect the film industry from the pandemic-induced slump.

And it helped to bring back a fan-favorite character, too.

IGN has posted the scene online, part of a clip showing the first 10 minutes of the film ahead of the movie’s digital release.

The scene features Charlie Cox as attorney Matt Murdock offering some blunt legal advice to Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau):

Cox portrayed Murdock and his alter-ego, Daredevil, in the Netflix series, which was canceled in 2018.

Though plenty of returning characters had been advertised as part of the multiverse-opening film, Cox’s cameo as Murdock was an unexpected bonus for most fans.

Daredevil himself doesn’t turn up in “No Way Home,” but the recent Disney+ series “Hawkeye” featured his longtime nemesis, Kingpin. The villain was portrayed by Vincent D’Onofrio, who also played the character in the Netflix series.

That has fans hoping for more ― something Cox has said he’s open to.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be released digitally on Tuesday and on DVD/Blu-Ray on April 12.

