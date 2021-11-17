New 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Drops, And There's Something Missing

The new trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” features plenty of villains ― but it might also be missing a couple of heroes.

The film’s plot is centered on a botched spell by Doctor Strange that opens a gateway to the multiverse, from which villains from previous Spider-Man films enter... including villains fought by previous film incarnations of Spidey.

Advertisement

That’s led to rumors that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will be joined by his predecessors in the role, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield (though Garfield has repeatedly denied being in the movie).

But while there are villains aplenty, there’s no sign of Maguire or Garfield:

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” also stars Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

The film will also feature a host of returning villains: Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, Thomas Haden Church as Sandman, Rhys Ifans as the Lizard and Jamie Foxx as Electro.

Advertisement

The film hits the big screen Dec. 17, with tickets going on sale Nov. 29.