Strange New Spider-Man Trailer Drops And, Yes, Marvel Is Officially Going There

It’s happening.

The trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” dropped on Monday ― hours after a version leaked online ― and it confirms months of rumors over the newest phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

They’re not waiting until next year’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” to open up the multiverse.

In the trailer, Peter Parker accidentally messes up a Doctor Strange spell, creating a rift that brings out elements of previous Spider-Man film eras, which didn’t share much of a timeline... until now:

Assuming no further pandemic-related delays, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is set for release Dec. 17.

It’s part of a busy calendar for the MCU, with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” hitting screens next month, followed by “Eternals” in November and the next Doctor Strange film set for release in March 2022.