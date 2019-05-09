'Spider-Man' Stars Tom Holland, Zendaya Prank Fans In Disneyland Meet And Greet

Fans posing for pics with Spider-Man at the Disney California Adventure theme park in Anaheim got more of a photo-op than they expected when the stars of the upcoming film crashed the event.

Footage from the meet and greet shows visitors trying out some spider-poses with what appears to be just a typical friendly neighborhood theme park costumed character.

When they posed for a group photo, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jacob Batalon ― all of whom co-star in July’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” ― dashed out to join in.

And there was still one surprise left: The costumed character turned out to be the film’s star, Tom Holland:

Others also shared images of the stars at the theme park, which is part of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim:

🎥 Jake, Zendaya, Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon in Disneyland today (08/05) #spiderman pic.twitter.com/Jx6kiFpM2L — J. Gyllenhaal Updates (@badpostsjake) May 8, 2019