'Spider-Man' Stars Tom Holland, Zendaya Prank Fans In Disneyland Meet And Greet

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jacob Batalon also surprised fans at the Disney California Adventure theme park.

Fans posing for pics with Spider-Man at the Disney California Adventure theme park in Anaheim got more of a photo-op than they expected when the stars of the upcoming film crashed the event. 

Footage from the meet and greet shows visitors trying out some spider-poses with what appears to be just a typical friendly neighborhood theme park costumed character. 

When they posed for a group photo, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jacob Batalon ― all of whom co-star in July’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” ― dashed out to join in. 

And there was still one surprise left: The costumed character turned out to be the film’s star, Tom Holland

Others also shared images of the stars at the theme park, which is part of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim: 

