“Spiderhead” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Based on George Saunders’ dystopian short story “Escape From Spiderhead,” the sci-fi thriller follows two inmates in a state-of-the-art penitentiary that uses prisoners as test subjects for drugs. “Spiderhead” stars Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett and debuted on Netflix on June 17 after its Sydney premiere one week prior.

Advertisement

The second most popular movie of the moment is the 2017 Stephen King adaptation, “It.” The cast includes “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard. Adam Sandler’s new sports drama, “Hustle,” is in third place.

Netflix "Spiderhead" on Netflix.

Another new film in the ranking is the documentary “Jennifer Lopez: Halftime,” in which the pop superstar reflects on her career and gives viewers a glimpse into her preparation for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

And fans of the crime thriller genre might be interested in “Collision,” a new South African film that follows a corrupt businessman and his socialite wife as they race to rescue their daughter from a notorious crime lord.

Advertisement

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Advertisement