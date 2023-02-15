Spike Lee Says Beyoncé Not Winning Album Of The Year Is 'Straight-Up Bulls**t'

Spike Lee called out the Grammys for Beyoncé not winning the Album of the Year award... yet again.

The legendary director told The Guardian in an article published Monday that he thought the singer losing the coveted award at the ceremony earlier this month was “straight-up bullshit.”

“I’m not the male president of the Beyhive, but I love and support Beyoncé. Her album is amazing,” he said, referencing Beyoncé’s latest album “Renaissance.”

“I know she’s won multiple Grammys, but four times nominated for Album of the Year, and she’s lost every time?” he continued. “No disrespect to those artists like Adele or Harry Styles who won. It’s not their fault, but that’s some straight-up bullshit.”

Many music fans were shocked when Beyoncé lost the Album of the Year award to Harry Styles for his album, “Harry’s House.” Although Beyoncé took home four awards that night — breaking the record for the most Grammy wins ever — fans thought she was a lock to win for the critically acclaimed album.

Beyoncé has been nominated for the Album of the Year award for three of her past albums: “I Am... Sasha Fierce” (2008), “Beyoncé” (2013) and “Lemonade” (2016).

When the singer’s album “Lemonade’ lost to Adele’s “25” at the 2017 Grammys, Adele memorably dedicated her acceptance speech to Beyoncé, calling the singer her “light.”

The Grammys have long faced accusations of racism for the way in which Black artists — even when nominated — are historically snubbed out of winning top awards.

John Legend told Entertainment Weekly in 2020 that he thought it was “almost impossible for a Black artist to win Album of the Year.”

Lee explained to the Guardian in his Monday interview that he believes the Grammys have had a race problem for years.

“There’s a history of great Black artists who come up for these awards and don’t win. We all know their work is great, because art speaks for itself,” he said. “But then it always comes down to this tricky territory of validation. Do Black artists say: ‘Fuck it’ ― or seek white validation and chase awards?”

