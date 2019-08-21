Movie director Spike Lee has no time for the way some conservatives are attempting to spin the narrative on President Donald Trump’s infamous claim about there being “very fine people on both sides” at the deadly 2017 white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Not buying it,” Lee told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday during a discussion centered on the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans arriving in North America.

“You know what that is?” the “BlacKkKlansman” filmmaker added. “Subterfuge. Shenanigans.”

Lee, who frequently refers to Trump as “Agent Orange,” pondered earlier in the interview “why are we still asking ‘is this guy a white supremacist?’”

“I mean, like it’s not even the question. I mean, the Muslim ban, all Mexicans are rapists, murderers, drug dealers,” Lee noted.

“And then Charlottesville, we have marching. The KKK, the alt-right, neo-Nazis, and he can’t make a decision between what’s right and wrong? What’s love and hate?” he added. “Both people, I mean, that’s going to be, I mean, that quote, that’s going to be attached to him. He’s going to be on the wrong side of history and that’s the first thing they gonna say, that quote.”

Check out the interview below:

"If we Americans came to study how this country started, we wouldn't be talking about kicking immigrants out," says filmmaker Spike Lee, in reference to 2019 marking the 400th anniversary of the arrival of 19 enslaved Africans to North American shores. pic.twitter.com/8EfHlTQFjj — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 21, 2019