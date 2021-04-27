Spike Lee Reacts To Glenn Close's 'Da Butt' Dance: 'You Were Getting Down!'

One of the standout moments at this year’s uneven Academy Awards ceremony was, without question, Glenn Close’s “Da Butt” dance.

As Close informed the crowd Sunday, “Da Butt” was performed by go-go band Experience Unlimited for Spike Lee’s 1988 movie, “School Daze,” but did not receive an Oscar nomination.

No doubt the actor’s meme-able boogie brought renewed interest in the song and the film, and a day after the Oscars, Lee took the opportunity to thank her.

“I’ve got to give a shout-out to my sister Glenn Close, who I heard gave me love [for] ‘School Daze,’” the director said in a short video posted to his social media accounts. “Glenn Close was doing ‘Da Butt’ ― I saw it on video. You were getting down!”

Close’s moves also received praise from Experience Unlimited bassist Gregory “Sugar Bear” Elliot, who said he was “blown away” by the gesture.

“It was like a lottery ticket,” he told Billboard in a Monday interview. “I had butterflies all throughout my body. I was overwhelmed. ... You can’t ask for nothing better than that. That was a gift from God.”

Lee received his first competitive Academy Award two years ago, winning Best Adapted Screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman,” which he also directed.

Though Close is widely seen as one of the best actors of her generation, she has yet to receive an Oscar despite eight nominations. This year she was nominated in the Supporting Actress category for “Hillbilly Elegy” but lost to “Minari” star Youn Yuh-jung.

Fans are hoping she’ll break her losing streak when she stars in the long-gestating film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “Sunset Boulevard.”

She played the role of Norma Desmond on Broadway in 1994 and 2017 and, earlier this month, told the Los Angeles Times she hopes to begin filming the movie version this summer.