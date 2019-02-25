Spike Lee Nearly Walks Out Of Oscars After 'Green Book' Wins Best Picture

Spike Lee has compared the Oscars’ selection of “Green Book” as this year’s best film to a loss by his beloved New York Knicks basketball team. He says jokingly, “The ref made the wrong call.”

So angry that he nearly walked out of the Academy Awards after “Green Book” was declared the winner Sunday, he was in much better spirits when he reached the backstage interview room. The standing ovation he received from many in the press corps probably didn’t hurt.

“This is my sixth glass — and you know why,” he shouted as he strolled into the room with a glass of champagne that he sipped from as he answered questions.

Asked what he thought of the film’s victory, he laughed and shouted, “Next question.”

Spike Lee was visibly angry when "Green Book" was announced as the winner of best picture at the Oscars, waving his arms in disgust and appearing to try to storm out of the Dolby Theatre before he was stopped at the doors. He returned to his seat when the speeches were over. — Andrew Dalton (@andyjamesdalton) February 25, 2019

Lee, whose film “BlacKkKlansman” was also nominated, also made light of his loss.

“I’m snakebit,” he said. “Every time someone’s driving somebody I lose.”

It was a reference to “Driving Miss Daisy,” the 1990 best picture Oscar winner in which a black man becomes friends with the white woman he chauffeurs.

“Green Book” tells the story of a white man who becomes friends with the black musician he drives through the 1960s South for a concert tour.