Spike Lee's Meltdown With Knicks' Arena Security Caught On Video

Director Spike Lee went ballistic Monday after being denied entry to Madison Square Garden, where his beloved New York Knicks hosted the Houston Rockets. And there’s video (see below).

Lee, who won a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for “BlacKkKlansman” in 2019, erupted after he attempted to use the arena entrance reserved for employees and the media and was stopped cold by security, the New York Post reported, citing an unnamed source. (Lee was supposed to use the VIP entrance.)

In the video, Lee can be heard yelling. “No one told me,” he repeats. “I’m staying here. And if you wanna arrest me like Charles Oakley, go the fuck ahead.”

Director Spike Lee denied entry to MSG. Rumors are circulating that MSG CEO James Dolan didn’t want the famed director to enter. #SpikeLee #MSG pic.twitter.com/0gZVaHDXBP — BroTalkLive (@BroTalkLivePod) March 3, 2020

Oakley, a former Knicks player, was ejected as a spectator from a 2017 game after yelling comments critical of team owner James Dolan and scuffling with security guards. He was later arrested by the NYPD.

On Monday, Lee did eventually take his seat. Dolan spoke with the famed filmmaker at halftime to “resolve the issue,” the New York Daily News reported, citing a source.

Lee had to have been happy with what happened on the court. The lowly Knicks stunned the Rockets, 125-123.

Here’s Lee reacting to the game courtside on Monday.

James Devaney via Getty Images

HuffPost didn’t immediately get a reply to a request for comment from Lee’s reps.