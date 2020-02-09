Spike Lee paid homage to NBA legend Kobe Bryant at the 92nd Academy Awards, wearing a suit in the Los Angeles Lakers’ colors and fitted with Bryant’s former jersey number 24.

The famed director appeared on the red carpet Sunday in a custom Gucci suit in bright purple with gold trim, with the numbers “2” and “4” on his lapels.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Tonya Lewis Lee and filmmaker Spike Lee attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 9 in Hollywood, California.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Spike Lee attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

ROBYN BECK via Getty Images Lee arrives, wearing the number 24 on his jacket in remembrance of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Lee said in a red carpet interview that he wore the outfit as a “tribute, honor, homage” to Bryant.

“We all miss him,” said the “Black KKKlansman” director, who attended the ceremony as a presenter.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash last month in California along with eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant.

Previously, Lee paid homage to Prince at the 2019 Academy Awards with a suit of the same color. Made by Ozwald Boateng, the 62-year-old accessorized that purple suit with a gold Prince symbol necklace and gold Air Jordan 3 sneakers. He also wore “LOVE” and “HATE” rings similar to the iconic ones worn by Radio Raheem in Lee’s “Do the Right Thing,” according to Billboard.