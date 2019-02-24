Spike Lee Wins His First Oscar Ever For ‘BlacKkKlansman’

Spike Lee won his first Oscar on Sunday night.

The filmmaker took home the Oscar in the Writing (Adapted Screenplay) category for his work on “BlacKkKlansman.” Lee, who was also nominated for Directing, thanked his grandmother for putting him through college and graduate film school.

“My grandma, who saved 50 years of social security checks, to put her first grandchild — she called me Spikey poo — she put me through Morehouse college and NYU grad film,” he said.

He also urged people to get involved in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

“The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let’s all mobilize. Let’s all be on the right side of history,” Lee continued. “Make the moral choice between love versus hate.”

“Do the right thing! You know I had to get that in there!” Lee added, referring to his 1989 film “Do The Right Thing,” which was nominated for an Oscar.

As Lee walked on stage, he jumped on presenter Samuel L. Jackson, giving the fellow actor a huge hug.

“BlacKkKlansman” was nominated in several categories including Best Picture, Directing, Film Editing and Music (Original Score). Actor Adam Driver, who appeared as Flip Zimmerman in the film, was nominated for Actor In A Supporting Role.

The film follows a black cop named Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s. Zimmerman (Driver), a white Jewish cop, helps Stallworth infiltrate the racist organization by going undercover and passing as a Klan member.

People on Twitter reacted to the iconic filmmaker’s first Oscar.

It makes me feel so proud to see Spike Lee win an Oscar. I remember when he was making Malcolm X. I believed in it so much that I invested in it. Huge congratulations to Spike!!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 25, 2019

Spike Lee starting his speech by saying “do not start that mother fucking clock” is a whole mood. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 25, 2019

Spike Lee shouting out his enslaved ancestors, his grandmother, and all the Africans and Indigenous peoples whose blood and bones built this country is AMAZING. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bbkduMyXGY — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) February 25, 2019

On the 30th anniversary of Do the Right Thing, Spike Lee has finally won his first #Oscars⁠ ⁠ for #BlacKkKlansman pic.twitter.com/yV9Xci87w7 — zellie (@zellieimani) February 25, 2019