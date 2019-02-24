Spike Lee Rocks Head-To-Toe Purple For Prince Tribute On Oscars Red Carpet

Spike Lee paid tribute to the iconic Prince on the Oscars red carpet Sunday night.

The “BlacKkKlansman” director sported a necklace of Prince’s love symbol with an orange pendant in the middle. The symbol, which he adopted as his stage name after a contract negotiation issue with Warner Bros., is infamously unpronounceable ― hence why he was called “the artist formerly known as Prince” for several years.

Lee, who’s up for Best Director, paired the Prince symbol with a purple suit and a purple hat ― the singer’s signature color. He walked the red carpet with his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Spike Lee arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The filmmaker also paid homage to his 1989 film “Do the Right Thing” by wearing knuckle rings that read “Hate” and “Love.” Lee was nominated for an Oscar in 1990 for Best Screenplay but didn’t win.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Lee at the Oscars on Sunday night.

Lee, who missed out on a Best Director nomination for his celebrated 1989 classic, is only the sixth black filmmaker to be nominated for a Best Director Oscar.