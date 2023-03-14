ShoppingFoodmeal delivery kit

The Meal Delivery Kit That Actually Passes Muster With A Serious Home Cook

Splendid Spoon makes plant-based and gluten-free ready-made meals that are as delicious as they are healthy.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

<a href="https://splendidspoon.z724.net/c/2706071/583451/9621?subId1=6409fc29e4b0653e296a2823&u=https%3A%2F%2Fsplendidspoon.com%2F" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Splendid Spoon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6409fc29e4b0653e296a2823" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://splendidspoon.z724.net/c/2706071/583451/9621?subId1=6409fc29e4b0653e296a2823&u=https%3A%2F%2Fsplendidspoon.com%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Splendid Spoon</a> is a ready-made plant-based meal delivery kit.
Splendid Spoon
Splendid Spoon is a ready-made plant-based meal delivery kit.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

When I first started learning to cook many years ago, I turned to meal delivery kits to help ease me into experimenting with new flavors, seasoning and techniques — to much success, if I do say so myself. These days, I love cooking and pride myself on making meals from scratch at least five nights a week. As a result, I’d completely eschewed the meal delivery kit lifestyle I’d previously sworn by.

But that all changed when I recently tried Splendid Spoon. I’d been needing a break from the nightly routine of cooking and figured I’d go back to my roots and try out a new-ish delivery service.

Splendid Spoon is a food delivery service that sends ready-made, plant-based and gluten-free meals, smoothies and juices straight to your door. And although I was initially put off by the idea of warming up an already-cooked meal in the oven or microwave, I had a quick change of heart once I actually tried these delectable dishes. They’re fresh and creative and make evenings an absolute breeze. I couldn’t believe how much time I got back during the week that I normally spend in the kitchen.

Try Splendid Spoon
The grab-and-go aspect of <a href="https://splendidspoon.z724.net/c/2706071/583451/9621?subId1=6409fc29e4b0653e296a2823&u=https%3A%2F%2Fsplendidspoon.com%2F" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Splendid Spoon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6409fc29e4b0653e296a2823" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://splendidspoon.z724.net/c/2706071/583451/9621?subId1=6409fc29e4b0653e296a2823&u=https%3A%2F%2Fsplendidspoon.com%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="8">Splendid Spoon</a> delivery kits means meal prep requires little to no effort.
Splendid Spoon
The grab-and-go aspect of Splendid Spoon delivery kits means meal prep requires little to no effort.

Splendid Spoon works with chefs and registered dietitians to create boxes that are as healthy and balanced as they are delicious and well-curated. Each box is chock-full of flavorful plant-based ingredients that are rich in fiber and promote gut health and are rich in protein, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates. In general, they contain a couple main dishes for dinners, along with grain bowls, noodle bowls, soups, smoothies and juices. You can choose from plans starting with seven, 14 or 21 meals and then customize your box to fit your own particular needs. The seven-meal box starts at $84.43 a week — shaking out to $13.92 per meal — while the 14-meal kit comes in at $119.66 and the 21-meal box costs $190.09.

I am not vegetarian, and it didn’t feel like I was missing out on anything — each dish left me thoroughly satisfied. So even if you don’t have a vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free diet, this is a great service to try if you want to get a few more veggie-rich meals and snacks into your body with minimal effort.

The number of available choices was really surprising; I couldn’t believe how many options there were to pick from. Their lineup includes over 65 nourishing, pre-made grain bowls, noodles, soups and more. I was especially into the grab-and-go aspect of these smaller dishes, as they’re easy to toss in a bag and take into the office. It took the mental and physical load of deciding what to cook and eat off my shoulders — something I hadn’t even realized I needed!

I also really appreciate Splendid Spoon’s awareness of the environmental footprint that these kinds of meal delivery kits can leave behind. Luckily, they offer fully recyclable packaging — including the dry ice packs — and the plastic food containers can also be recycled after a quick rinse.

I’ll definitely be turning to Splendid Spoon during weeks when I need a break from cooking or am short on time. It’s ideal for busy parents, people with taxing work schedules, postpartum families, folks with mobility issues and anyone who wants to dip their toes into a more plant-based world. Still not quite sure? Check out these glowing reviews from Splendid Spoon’s website, then sign up to try it out for yourself.

Promising reviews:

“It’s so easy and nutritious. Fabulous quality, healthy and delicious. We have been getting the lunch meals for several months now so we have our favorites but all are quite good.” — Michael

“Customer service is incredible. I’ve been ordering from Splendid Spoon for almost 2 years now. It’s insanely convenient, tasty yet healthy food.” — Megan”

“I signed up because my work schedule is too busy to allow time to cook. Splendid Spoon solved that for me. The smoothies and bowls are delicious and convenient.” — Jennifer

“I’ve never been disappointed. I love the bowls and the smoothies. Keep up the good work, I look forward to your ever-increasing line of healthful and tasty bowls and smoothies!” — Lawrence

Try Splendid Spoon
