The Most Splurge-Worthy Deals From Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is June 21 and 22 this year, and there are tons of big discounts to be had.
If you don’t have time to browse more than 2 million sales and find the products you really want, don’t worry. Below are the high-end deals that are worth the splurge, from fitness gear to kitchen investments.
To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial today if you’re not already a member. Check out all of HuffPost’s 2021 Prime Day coverage here.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
Cubii under-desk elliptical machine (20% off)
2
Bose SoundLink wireless headphones (44% off)
3
SodaStream bundle (44% off)
4
Sun Joe pressure washer (46% off)
5
Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones (15% off)
6
Crest 3D whitening strips (44% off)
7
Instant Pot Duo Crisp (35% off)
8
Memory foam mattress (34% off)
9
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 air fryer and pressure cooker (40% off)
10
Swivel desk chair (35% off)
11
Fire HD kids tablet (40% off)
12
Keurig K-Cafe coffee maker (15% off)
13
Furbo dog camera (30% off)
14
Shark upright vacuum (47% off)
15
Kindle Paperwhite (38% off)
16
Apple AirPods Pro (24% off)
Amazon
17
Eufy Robot Vacuum (43% off)
Amazon
18
NordicTrack Stationary Bike (50% off)
Amazon