The Most Splurge-Worthy Deals From Amazon Prime Day

Investment-worthy products you can get at a reduced price on June 21 and 22.
By Melanie Aman, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Amazon Prime Day is June 21 and 22 this year, and there are tons of big discounts to be had.

If you don’t have time to browse more than 2 million sales and find the products you really want, don’t worry. Below are the high-end deals that are worth the splurge, from fitness gear to kitchen investments.

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial today if you’re not already a member. Check out all of HuffPost’s 2021 Prime Day coverage here.

Cubii under-desk elliptical machine (20% off)
It offers different resistance levels and is a great way to get in a workout during your regular 9 to 5.

Get the Cubii under-desk elliptical machine for $279 (originally $349, available in two colors).
Bose SoundLink wireless headphones (44% off)
They have a built in microphone, boast a 15-hour playtime and allow you to switch between two Bluetooth devices so you can watch video while still being connected to your smartphone.

Get the Bose SoundLink wireless headphones for $129 (originally $229, available in two colors).
SodaStream bundle (44% off)
So you can whip up sparkling water or custom sodas with the touch of a button. It comes with the SodaStream machine, a CO2 cylinder and a 1-liter reusable BPA-free carbonating bottle.

Get the SodaStream bundle for $49.99 (originally $89.99, available in four colors).
Sun Joe pressure washer (46% off)
It'll make cleaning -- dare we say -- fun. You'll be blown away by the results.

Get the Sun Joe pressure washer for $124.99 (originally $229.99).
Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones (15% off)
These last nine hours and sit securely on your ears so they'll stay with you whether you're head-banging through a frustrating work day or jamming during a sweaty run.

Get the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones for $169.95 (originally $199.95, available in three colors).
Crest 3D whitening strips (44% off)
They'll lighten your smile and remove up to 14 years of teeth stains sans the exorbitant dentist bill.

Get the Crest 3D whitening strips for $27.96 (originally $49.99).
Instant Pot Duo Crisp (35% off)
Get this if you're a brand loyalist who wants both perfectly air-fried fries as well as super tender meats, beans and more in mere minutes.

Get the Instant Pot Duo Crisp for $129.95 (originally $199.99).
Memory foam mattress (34% off)
The bamboo charcoal is designed to wick away moisture and prevent the bed from getting smelly.

Get the memory foam mattress for $153.50+ (originally $234.30+, available in six sizes).
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 air fryer and pressure cooker (40% off)
If you don't have the counter space for a separate air fryer and pressure cooker, get this space saver instead!

Get the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 air fryer and pressure cooker for $148.99 (originally $249.99).
Swivel desk chair (35% off)
So you can replace the hard dining room chair you're currently perched on.

Get the swivel desk chair for $109.99 (originally $169.99, available in two colors).
Fire HD kids tablet (40% off)
It's designed for kids ages 3 to 7 and comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos and more.

Get the Fire HD kids tablet for $119.99 (originally $199.99, available in three colors).
Keurig K-Cafe coffee maker (15% off)
It works with K-cups to brew you a deliciously hot mug of coffee, as well as a latte (hot or iced!) or cappuccino. Use the included milk frother to add a luxurious foam to any of your drinks.

Get the Keurig K-Cafe coffee maker for $169.99 (originally $199.99).
Furbo dog camera (30% off)
So you can keep an eye on your pet even when you're not home. With its 160-degree wide-angle view, night vision and real-time barking alerts you'll know exactly what your pup is up to.

Get the Furbo dog camera for $118 (originally $169).
Shark upright vacuum (47% off)
It'll suck up all the dirt, dust, pet hair (and all the other gross stuff you can't see). The canister is detachable so you can bring it with you to clean smaller areas like the stairs.

Get the Shark upright vacuum for $168.99 (originally $319.99).
Kindle Paperwhite (38% off)
Perfect for the minimalists as well as anyone who wants to read in the pool or in the bath without worrying about getting their book wet.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite for $79.99 (originally $129.99, available in four colors).
Apple AirPods Pro (24% off)
Includes wireless charging case and multiple silicon tip sizes for better noise cancellation and fit.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro for $189.99 (originally $249.99).
Eufy Robot Vacuum (43% off)
Works on hardwood floors and up to medium-pile carpets.

Get the Eufy Robot Vacuum for $129.99 (originally $229.99).
NordicTrack Stationary Bike (50% off)
This model has a built-in 15-inch touchscreen monitor so you can play live and studio workouts on demand, and a place to store the included set of three-pound dumbbells so you can work your arms and legs simultaneously.

Get the NordicTrack Commercial Stationary Bike for $899 (originally $1,799.99).
